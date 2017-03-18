Cal Poly shuts out Wichita State

The road got harder for Wichita State baseball Saturday night in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
The Shockers suffered their first shutout of the season, losing to Cal Poly 3-0.
In addition, WSU batters struck out 14 times to go with their 19 strikeouts on Friday night.
It was the Shockers eighth loss in nine road games.
WSU did not get a baserunner to third base. Alec Bohm doubled to open the second. Jordan Boyer fanned on three pitches, and Sam Goodwin struck out on three pitches. After Noah Croft walked, Josh DeBacker bounced out to first base.
Greyson Jenista singled with one out in the sixth and went to second on Luke Ritter’s single with two outs. Bohm bounced out to first to end the threat.
WSU went down in order in the first, third, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth. It was 0 for 4 batting with runners in scoring position. That’s 0 for 15 in the two games so far this series. WSU stranded just five runners, two in scoring positiion.
The four hits by the Shockers matches their season low, which came in their first game at LSU.
Notes: Bohm has an on-base streak of 15 games. . . . Zach Lewis (0-1, 6.75) will pitch for WSU on Sunday. . . . For the series, WSU is batting .175 (14 for 80). . . . Ritter is one bright spot for WSU. He is 4 for 8, including Friday night’s homer. . . . Two other bright spots are WSU has not made an error in the two games and the pitchers have walked just one in the 22 2/3 innings.
Wichita State
Cal Poly
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista rf
4
0
1
0
McKenna cf
4
2
3
0
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Beesley 2b
4
1
1
0
Ritter 2b
4
0
2
0
George lf
3
0
0
1
Bohm 1b
4
0
1
0
Meyer c
3
0
0
1
Boyer 3b
4
0
0
0
Mrnconz ss
3
0
1
1
Goodwin dh
2
0
0
0
Sandrsn 3b
2
0
0
0
Katzfey dh
1
0
0
0
Skipps 1b
2
0
0
0
Croft c
2
0
0
0
Barrick rf
3
0
2
0
DeBacker lf
2
0
0
0
Ogrin dh
3
0
0
0
Dugas lf
1
0
0
0
Young cf
3
0
0
0
Totals
31
0
4
0
Totals
27
3
7
3
WSU
000
000
000
—
0 4 0
Cal Poly
200
000
01x
—
3 7 0
E: DP: WSU 2. LOB: WSU 5, Cal Poly 4. 2B: Bohm. 3B: Marinconz. S: Meyer. SF: George. SB: McKenna. CS: Ogrin.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler L,2-3
4 1/3
5
2
2
1
2
Keller
2 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
McGinness
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Heuer
1
1
1
1
0
0
Cal Poly
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Howard W,1-0
7
3
0
0
1
11
Skelton
1
0
0
0
0
1
Clark S,2
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
WP: Heuer. HBP: Skipps (by Keller). T: 2:30. A: 1,441.
