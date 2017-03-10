Wichita State women beat SIU in Valley quarterfinals

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis Pause

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims