Wichita State pitcher Landon Holifield goes from mic to mound

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State Pause

2:25 VanVleet's Rockford Files: 'I was a jerk.'

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

1:22 Getting to know Shocker junior Conner Frankamp

1:43 Getting to know Shocker freshman Landry Shamet