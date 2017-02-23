Wichita State women have pieces for new coach to build around

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State Pause

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

7:51 Coach Gregg Marshall on Loyloa: 'We knew coming in here that this was going to be a battle'

3:19 Paul Suellentrop and Todd Hefferman discuss Wichita State's win over SIU

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

1:25 Watch Friends ballet choreographers in action