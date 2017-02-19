WSU women win at Bradley

Angiee Tomkins scored 18 points and Sabrina Lozaza-Cabbage had 13 points and 17 rebounds as Wichita State’s women’s basketball team beat Bradley 76-69 on Sunday in Peoria, Ill.
Five Shockers scored in double figures: Jeliah Preston scored 15, Aundra Stovall had 14 and Tamara Lee added 10.
The Shockers played without leading scorer Rangie Bessard, who was hurt in Friday night’s game. Injured point guard Keke Thompson missed her third straight game.
WSU fell behind 15-7 midway through the first quarter, but grabbed the lead when Lozada-Cabbage started the second quarter with a three-pointer. WSU took the lead for good when Lee hit a three with 4:17 left in the second period to go ahead 34-31.
WSU built leads as large as 10 points in the second half, but Bradley got to within 67-65 with 4:16 left in the fouth quarter. The Shockers responded by hitting 7 of 8 free throws while the Braves came up empty on four straight possessions.
The win left WSU 12-13, 7-7 MVC) alone if fourth place in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Wichita St. (12-13)—Tomkins 6-10 4-4 18, Stovall 5-8 4-5 14, Lozada-Cabbage 6-11 0-0 13, Mike 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 6-9 1-2 15, Lee 2-7 4-4 10, Lockhard 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-15 76.
Bradley (10-16)—Markert 6-15 3-4 16, Schlueter 5-14 3-3 14, Lerma 5-9 4-6 14, Brewer 2-8 3-6 7, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Brackmann 5-8 3-5 13, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0. TOTals 25-59 16-24 69.
Wichita St.
14
24
21
17
—
76
Bradley
16
19
18
16
—
69
3-Point Goals—WSU 7-14 (Tomkins 2-2, Preston 2-4, Lee 2-4, Lozada-Cabbage 1-1, Stovall 0-1, Mike 0-1, Williams 0-1), Bradley 3-10 (Markert 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Schlueter 1-4, Brewer 0-3). Assists—WSU 13 (Mike 4), Bradley 18 (Johnson 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—WSU 31 (Lozada-Cabbage 17), Bradley 39 (Lerma 9). Total Fouls—WSU 21, Bradley 19. A—792.
