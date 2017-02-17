Illinois State edges WSU women

Illinois State beat Wichita State 54-50 in a women’s basketball game Friday night in Normal, Ill.
Neither team led by more than two possessions the entire night – Illinois State took the game’s first five-point lead on a three-pointer by Taylor Stewart with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Neither team made 30 percent of its shots – WSU shot 28.3 percent (17 of 60) and Illinois State 29.8 (17 of 57). Illinois State hit seven three-pointers, three more than WSU. Stewart made three threes and led the Redbirds with 19 points.
Rangie Bessard scored 18 for the Shockers, including the team’s final eight points. Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage’s three-point play were WSU’s only other points in the fourth quarter.
Wichita State plays at Bradley at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Wichita State
12
11
16
11
—
50
Illinois State
12
12
15
15
—
54
Wichita State: Stovall 2-6 1-3 6, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Lozada-Cabbge 1-5 1-2 3, Mike 4-10 0-0 10, Bessard 4-13 10-10 18, Lockhart 1-7 0-0 2, Preston 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Tompkins 4-9 0-0 8.
Illinois State: Beachum 3-8 0-0 8, Beck 6-17 8-11 20, Livingston 1-3 1-2 4, Stewart 6-18 4-5 19, Talbot 1-4 0-0 3, Stevens 0-2 0-0 0, Corrigan 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0.
3s: WS 4-19 (Mike 2, Stovall, Preston), IS 7-20 (Stewart 3, Beachum 2, Livingston, Talbot). Rebounds: WS 48 (Bessard 12), IS 37 (Livingston 9). Assists: WS 8 (Bessard, Lockhart 2), IS 7 (Stewart 4).
