February 10, 2017 9:22 PM

Bessard helps WSU women win again

Eagle staff

Rangie Bessard’s layup with four seconds left lifted Wichita State’s women’s basketball team to a 69-68 victory over Evansville on Friday night at Koch Arena.

The tight finish came after a back-and-forth battle in which neither team led by more than six points and there were 18 lead changes.

Angiee Tompkins scored eight points in the second period during a 12-6 run that gave WSU its largest lead, 38-32. Evansville scored the final five points of the half to get with one.

Bessard hit 11 of 19 shots and scored a game-high 26 points. She scored 15 in the second half.

Wichita State (11-11, 6-5 MVC) has won six of its past seven games and will play host to Southern Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Evansville (8-15)—Gasper 5-9 2-2 16, Dickey 2-12 7-10 12, Dossett 5-10 0-0 11, Williams 4-9 1-1 10, Robinson 5-7 0-0 10, Hawkins 2-5 0-1 4, Lively 1-3 0-0 3, Coffman 0-0 2-2 . Totals 24-55 12-16 68.

Wichita St (11-11)—Bessard 11-19 4-6 26, Thompson 4-8 0-0 9, Tompkins 3-8 1-2 8, Lozada-Cabbage 3-6 0-0 6, Mike 1-4 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 3-5 8, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Stovall 1-2 1-1 3, Lockhard 1-2 0-0 2, Preston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 9-14 69.

Evansville

21

16

17

14

68

Wichita St

17

21

18

13

69

3-Point Goals—Evansville 8-20 (Gasper 4-6, Dossett 1-2, Lively 1-2, Williams 1-4, Dickey 1-6), WSU 4-13 (Tompkins 1-1, Mike 1-1, Williams 1-2, Lee 1-4, Stovall 0-1, Bessard 0-4). Assists—Evansville 12 (Dosett 4), WSU 14 (Lozada-Cabbage 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Evansville 35 (Robinson 9), WSU 33 (Bessard 7). Total Fouls—Evansville 13, WSU 18. A—1,412.

