WSU women beat Indiana State 56-42

Wichita State’s women’s basketball team won its first game under interim coach Linda Hargrove, beating Indiana State 56-42 on Friday night in Terre Haute, Ind.
WSU outscored Indiana State 17-5 in the third quarter, turning a one-point deficit into a 38-27 lead. The Shockers held the Sycamores to 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter, and ISU committed seven turnovers.
Rangie Bessard and Keke Thompson scored 12 points apiece for WSU and TaQuandara Mike added 11. Bessard struggled in the first half, making 1 of 9 shots, then hit two of WSU’s first three baskets after halftime. She finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.
WSU (9-10, 4-4 MVC) has won four straight games. Hargrove was coaching for the first time since being named to replace Jody Adams-Birch, who was relieved of her duties last week.
WSU plays at Loyola at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wichita State
12
9
17
18
—
56
Indiana State
12
10
5
15
—
42
WICHITA STATE (9-10, 4-4): Bessard 5-20 2-4 12, Lozada-Cabbage 2-2 1-1 5, Lockhart 1-3 0-0 2, Stovall 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 5-10 2-6 12, Le 3-5 4-4 11, Mike 2-6 2-2 6, Tompkins 1-6 3-4 5, Preston 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Mortimer 0-0 0-0 0, Pacar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 (2-11) 14-21 56.
INDIANA STATE (10-9, 4-4): Smith 5-10 7-8 17, Bibbins 4-7 0-2 8, Webb 2-8 0-0 5, Taia 1-9 1-2 4, Artis 0-3 0-0 0, O’Neal 1-4 2-2 5, Wilcher 1-4 0-0 2, Wentland 0-3 1-2 1, Christensen 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 14-49 (3-18) 11-18 42.
3s — WSU 2-11 (Preston 1-2, Lee 1-3, Lockhart 0-1, Stovall 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bessard 0-2), ISU 3-18 (Webb 1-3, O’Neal 1-4, Taia 1-6, Christensen 0-1, Wentland 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds — WSU 42 (Bessard 11), ISU 41 (Bibbins 11). Assists — WSU 9 (Thompson 4), ISU 8 (Artis 3). Fouls — WSU 17, ISU 17. A — 1,669.
