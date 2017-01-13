Wichita State Shockers

January 13, 2017 9:20 PM

SIU women hit 13 three-pointers in 77-54 win over WSU

Eagle news services

Wichita State’s women ran into some long-range shartshooters Friday night in a 77-54 loss to Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Ill.

The Salukis hit 13 of 24 three-pointers, with Kylie Giebelhausen hitting 7 of 10 and Rishonda Napier hitting 5 of 8.

Taquandra Mike led WSU in scoring with 14 points and Rangie Bessard added 12 and 10 rebounds.

WSU could muster just two free throws in seven attempts in dropping its fourth straight Valley game.

Wichita State

18

9

16

11

54

Southern Illinois

19

16

23

19

77

WICHITA STATE (6-9, 0-4): Mike 7-15 0-0 14, Bessard 5-9 2-5 12, Lozada-Cabbage 3-3 0-0 7, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 3-11 0-2 8, Tompkins 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Preston 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Lockart 0-0 0-0 0, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0. Totalsw 24-53 (4-15) 2-7 54.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (8-8, 2-3): Giebelhausen 7-14 1-2 22, Napier 6-10 1-2 18, Nebo 6-12 4-5 16, Corrigan 3-8 0-0 7, Hartman 1-8 1-3 3, Nelson 2-4 3-4 7, Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Patrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 (13-24) 10-16 77.

3s — WSU 4-15 (Lee 2-7, Lozada-Cabbage 1-1, Preston 1-2, Williams 0-1, Bessard 0-1, Mike 0-2), SIU 13-24 (Giebelhausen 7-10, Napier 5-8, Corrigan 1-4, Hartman 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds — WSU 36 (Bessard 10, SIU 33 (Nebo 10). Assists — WSU 12 (Stovall 4), SIU 19 (Napier 11). Fouls — WSU 17, SIU 10.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz talk Shockers

View more video

Sports Videos