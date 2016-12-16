Jeliah Preston’s offense helps WSU women beat Abilene Christian

Junior guard Jeliah Preston made four three-pointers and scored 21 points to help Wichita State’s women beat Abilene Christian 81-62 on Friday night at Koch Arena during the first night of the Shocker Winter Classic.
WSU raced to a 30-6 lead after the first quarter, and maintained that margin at halftime, 49-25. The Shockers shot 60.6 percent (20 of 33) in the half, and Abilene Christian committed 15 turnovers. Rangie Bessard scored a team-leading 16 points and TaQuandra Mike had six assists.
The WSU lead grew to 65-28 midway through the third quarter, prompted by a two-minute stretch that saw Preston score 13 consecutive points.
Abilene Christian never got the margin under 20 points until the game’s final minute.
Bessard finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Mike had seven assists and Keke Thompson had six, helping WSU shoot 56.4 percent for the game.
Murray State beat Incarnate Word 72-68 in Friday’s first game at Koch.
The event continues Saturday. Murray State plays Abilene Christian at 11 a.m., and WSU plays Incarnate Word at 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian
6
19
19
18
—
62
Wichita State
30
19
22
10
—
81
Abilene Christian– Mason 9-20 0-0 22, Shelstead 3-8 5-6 11, Wright 2-3 2-2 6, Dimba 2-6 2-3 6, S. Dimba 2-4 0-2 4, Golightly 1-3 2-2 5, Williamson 2-5 0-0 4, Oluoch 1-1 2-2 4, Allen 0-5 0-0 0, Herrera 0-0 0-0 0.
Wichita State – Bessard 9-13 0-0 18, Mike 1-4 5-6 7, Lee 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 2-4 2-2 6, Lockhart 2-5 0-0 4, Preston 8-11 1-4 21, Stovall 2-3 0-0 5, Lzada-Cabbge 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Tompkins 1-1 1-2 3, Mortimer 1-1 0-0 3, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0, Pacar 0-0 0-0 0.
3s — ACU 5-24 (Mason 4-11, Golightly 1-2), WSU 8-15 (Preston 4-5, Lee 1-2, Stovall 1-2, Williams 1-3, Mortimer 1-1). Rebounds — ACU 32 (Shelstead 7), WSU 30 (Bessard 9). Assists — ACU 13 (Wright 4), WSU 18 (Mike 7). A – 1,740.
