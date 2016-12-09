Missouri women edge Wichita State 64-57

Missouri outscored Wichita State’s women by seven points in the game’s final minutes and beat the Shockers 64-57 on Friday night in Columbia, Mo.
WSU gained a 50-50 tie with 5:50 remaining on a basket by Rangie Bessard. But the Shockers didn’t score again until 2:25 remained, a basket by Keke Thompson that made it 57-52, and WSU never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Wichita State led 17-10 after the first quarter, and despite scoring four points in the second quarter – two baskets by Bessard – WSU held a 21-20 halftime lead.
Bessard led Wichita State with 19 points, hitting 8 of 12 shots.
Wichita State
17
4
16
20
—
57
Missouri
10
10
26
18
—
64
WICHITA STATE (3-5): Thompson 3-9, 0-0 6, Lockhart 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 2-9 1-1 6, Martin 1-1 0-2 2, Mike 1-7 2-2 4, Stovall 3-4 0-0 7, Lzada-Cabbge 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bessard 6-12 0-0 19, Tompkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 (7-29) 4-7 57.
MISSOURI (8-3): Doty 4-5 6-11 15, Porter 6-14 1-2 13, Cunningham 1-3 2-2 5, Schuchts 0-0 0-0 0, Michaelis 5-16 2-2 14, Chavis 4-10 0-0 11, Smith 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 23-56 (7-19) 11-17 64.
3s — WSU 7-29 (Bessard 3-6, Lockhart 2-4, Stovall 1-2, Lee 1-8, Thompson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Mike 0-5), MU 7-19 (Chavis 3-6, Michaelis 2-8, Cunningham 1-2, Doty 1-2, Porter 0-1). Rebounds — WSU 32 (Thompson 8), MU 36 (Porter 8). Assists — WSU 16 (Thompson, Mike, Stovall 4), MU 12 (Doty 4). Fouls — WSU 21, MU 7.
