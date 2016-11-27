Shoulder problems a regular issue for Wichita State freshman Austin Reaves

Wichita State guard Austin Reaves is so experienced in the art of repositioning a dislocated shoulder, he can tell the trainers exactly how to proceed.
“He’s used to dealing with it,” said Brian Reaves, his father. “He knows what events need to take place.”
Reaves endured that routine on Friday during WSU’s loss to No. 24 Michigan State during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. He will undergo an MRI on his right (shooting) shoulder on Monday, according to his father.
“It is what it is,” Brian Reaves said. “He just needs to get the MRI … and figure out what they need to do next.”
Until the examination is finished, the extent of the damage can’t be determined and neither can a timetable for his return.
Brian Reaves, who was at the games in the Bahamas last week, said his son did not need a sling and participated in activities on the beach and around the resort hotel on Saturday.
“He said it was a little sore, which is understandable,” Brian Reaves said. “He took a pretty good shot. He would have gone back in the game if it was high school. He was more upset that he wasn’t able to help his teammates.”
The injury occurred in the game’s final five minutes. Reaves, moving around a screen, ran his shoulder into Michigan State’s Eron Harris, who was trying to get open to receive a pass. Reaves fell to the court, pain registering on his face, holding the dislocated shoulder in place. Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, who set the screen for Harris, covered his face and looked away.
Reaves walked out of the arena for treatment and soon returned to the bench, minus the black brace he wears, to watch the final minutes.
Reaves, a freshman from Newark, Ark., had surgery to repair the labrums in both shoulders in the past four years. In March, he underwent surgery on the left shoulder. He had his right repaired late in his sophomore year in high school. The right shoulder dislocated for the first time, his father said, during his sophomore season when an opponent landed on him during a chase for a loose ball.
The right one dislocated earlier this fall, sidelining him and limiting his practice work for around a week.
Reaves is used to a quick return, his father said. The right shoulder dislocated while he slept during his sophomore year at Cedar Ridge High. He played in a state tournament game that night. His left shoulder popped out in a game during his junior season. Brian Reaves said his wife, Amanada, popped the shoulder back in place and their son returned to the game.
“I told maybe he needed to sit out for awhile,” Brian Reaves said. “He said ‘No, I’ve got to get back in.’ ”
Reaves averages 13.3 minutes, seven points and 2.6 rebounds for WSU. His absence for an extended time would hurt WSU’s guard depth.
The Shockers (5-2) play NCAA Division II Southern Nazarene on Tuesday at Koch Arena, a game in which Reaves is not needed. On Saturday, WSU plays at Colorado State.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
