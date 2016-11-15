UMKC women edge WSU with last-seconds basket

Kiana Law scored on a layup with four seconds left to give UMKC’s women at 56-54 win over Wichita State on Tuesday at Koch Arena.
A three-point play by Samantha Waldron gave UMKC a 44-32 at the end of three quarters, and a layup by UMKC’s Kristen Moore on the first possession of the fourth quarter gave the Kangaroos their largest lead, 46-32.
Then WSU Kayla Williams went on an 11-point run by herself, hitting a three-pointer, a layup, a three-point play and another three-pointer to bring WSU within 46-43.
UMKC responded with five quick points, but WSU chipped away and drew even at 52-52 on another three by Williams with 2:01 left. Both teams struggled to score in the final minutes, but two free throws by WSU’s Thompson made it 54-54 with nine seconds left, setting up Law’s game-winner.
Rangie Bessard led WSU with 20 points – 18 in the first three quarters, when the Shockers scored just 32 points.
Williams finished with 17 for WSU. Waldron had 22 for UMKC.
UMKC scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take a 15-11 lead. That lead grew to 21-11 before Bessard scored on a layup with 5:32 left in the second quarter to end a WSU drought that lasted nearly 10 minutes.
UMKC
15
13
16
12
—
56
Wichita St.
11
12
9
22
—
54
UMKC (1-1): Moore 5-9 1-1 9, Johnson 2-5 0-2 4, Washington 6-8, 2-4 14, Waldron 7-11 4-5 22, Husa 0-1 0-0 0, Dillard 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 0-4 1-2 1, Law 1-4 0-0 2, Leikem 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 (4-12) 10-18 56.
WICHITA STATE (1-1): Thompson 1-6 3-3 5, Stovall 3-3 1-2 8, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 6-11 1-1 17, Bessard 8-18 2-3 20, Lockhart 0-3 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0, Lzada-Cabbge 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Mike 1-8 0-0 2, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0, Tompkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 (7-23) 7-9 54.
3s — UMKC 4-12 (Waldron 4-8, Coleman 0-1, Leikem 0-3), WSU 7-23 (Williams 4-9, Bessard 2-5, Stovall 1-1, Lee 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Lockhart 0-2). Rebounds — UMKC 28 (Washington 7), WSU 34 (Thompson 9). Assists — UMKC 7 (Washington 4), WSU 14 (Thompson 6). Fouls — UMKC 17, WSU 23.
Comments