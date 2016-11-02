Wichita State women rally in fourth quarter to beat Newman

Wichita State’s women’s basketball team held Newman to one basket in the final eight minutes to climb past the Division II school 58-49 in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Koch Arena.
WSU trailed ending the first and third quarters before taking control defensively late in the game.
With the scored tied at 47, WSU guard Keke Thompson scored four straight points and center Rangie Bessard scored the next six as the Shockers took command.
Bessard scored 19 points, making 6 of 20 shots and 7 of 12 free throws.
Hannah Alexander led Newman with 23 points, making 11 of 23 shots.
Wichita State shot 32.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 51.4 percent at the free-throw line.
WSU went the entire first period without the lead. Newman led by as many as five points at two times during the quarter, but the Shockers pulled to within 14-12 to start the second quarter.
Newman led by six briefly in the second quarter, but six points by Bessard and a Jaleesa Chapel basket gave WSU its first lead, 20-18, with 6:09 to go in the first half. Six more free throws before the half extended the Shocker lead to 31-20 at intermission.
Newman
14
6
23
6
—
49
Wichita St.
12
19
11
16
—
58
NEWMAN: Degrate 1-7 2-3 4, Wright 2-4 4-4 8, Tjaden 1-3 1-2 3, Alexander 11-23 0-2 23, James 2-8 0-0 4, Ortiz 0-2 1-2 1, Hausmann 1-4 0-0 2, Bbianchi 1-1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Krstevska 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-54 10-15 49.
WICHITA ST.: Thompson 4-6 1-3 5, Lee 1-7 0-3 3, Chapel 2-3 4-6 8, Bessard 6-20 7-12 19, Tompkins 2-4 1-3 5, Mortimer 0-0 0-0 0, Stovall 1-2 0-0 3, Lockhart 1-6 2-2 5, Preston 0-1 2-2 2, Lzada-Cabbge 0-0 0-2 0, Williams 1-7 1-2 4, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 18-35 58.
Three-point shooting: Newman 1-6 (Alexander 1-2, James 0-1, Ortiz 0-1, Degrate 0-1, Krstevska 0-1), Wichita St. 4-12 (Stovall 1-1, Lockhart 1-2, Lee 1-3, Williams 1-4, Preston 0-1, Bessard 0-1). Rebounds: Newman 40 (Alexander 9), Wichita St. 44 (Bessard 9). Assists: Newman 5 (Tjaden 2), Wichita St. 7 (Stovall 3). Fouled out: Thompson. Total fouls: Newman 26, Wichita St. 20.
