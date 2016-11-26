NW Missouri ousts Emporia State

Top-ranked Northwest Missouri State beat No. 9 Emporia State 44-13 in the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs on Saturday in Maryville, Mo.
Northwest Missouri scored the game’s first 17 points. Emporia State made it 17-6 in the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Marstall to Justin Brown, but the Bearcats added two more touchdowns before halftime.
Marstall, a sophomore, passed for 327 yards and two TDs, but also threw two interceptions. The Hornets’ running game was rendered useless, finishing with a net total of minus-30 yards on 23 attempts.
Emporia State finished the season 11-2 with both losses coming to Northwest Missouri.
Northwest Missouri will play Harding next week in Maryville.
Emporia State
0
13
0
0
—
13
NW Missouri
17
14
3
10
—
44
NW — Williams 6 pass from Zimmerman (Mathiesen kick)
NW — Zimmerman 1 run (Mathiesen kick)
NW — Mathiesen 38 field goal
ES — Brown 12 pass from Marstall (kick blocked)
NW — Bishop 52 pass from Schmidt (Mathiesen kick)
NW — Zimmerman 1 run (Mathiesen kick)
ES — Dailey 41 pass from Marstall (Morton kick)
NW — Mathiesen 32 field goal
NW — Mathiesen 32 field goal
NW — Bishop 65 interception return (Mathiesen kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — ESU: Nault 5-(-2), Brown 4-(-6), Marstall 14-(-22). NWM: Wilcox 8-72, Jackson 9-39, Jones 4-35, Baker 2-19, Schmidt 2-13, White 2-5, Zimmerman 8-5.
Passing — ESU: Marstall 28-45-327-2. NWM: Zimmerman 19-31-186-0, Schmidt 1-1-52-0.
Receiving — ESU: Brown 8-93, Foote 8-84, Dailey 3-61, Richards 2-32, Williams 2-28, Brown 1-13, Lowe 3-8, Buffalomeat 1-8. NWM: Bishop 2-78, Grove 6-47, Washington 2-32, Jackson 4-29, Wilcox 2-21, Schmidt 1-13, Foster 1-6, Williams 1-6, Andrews 1-6.
Comments