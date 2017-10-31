Tickets for next year’s first and second round NCAA tournament games at Intrust Bank Arena go on sale on Saturday.
Tickets for next year’s first and second round NCAA tournament games at Intrust Bank Arena go on sale on Saturday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Tickets for next year’s first and second round NCAA tournament games at Intrust Bank Arena go on sale on Saturday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Mens Basketball

Want to see the 2018 NCAA tourney in Wichita? Tickets on sale Saturday

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 11:29 AM

Intrust Bank Arena will start selling all-session tickets for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first- and second- rounds at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The arena was selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2018 tournament, and games will be played on March 15 and March 17.

All-session tickets will cost $240 and $270 and will be available online only at www.selectaseat.com. The arena isn’t selling the tickets in person or over the phone.

Starting in February 2018, tickets can be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange, which is guaranteed and NCAA-approved.

For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com/ncaa.

 

More Videos

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

Pause
'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween 1:12

'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Flying with QuikTrip 4:11

Flying with QuikTrip

More Shockers basketball players hawk queso 0:31

More Shockers basketball players hawk queso

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bishop Carroll advances to 5A soccer semifinals 1:11

Bishop Carroll advances to 5A soccer semifinals

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

  • Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament

    Assistant City Manager Scot Rigby talks about some of the upgrades the city has planned ahead of 2018's NCAA Tournament in Wichita. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament

Assistant City Manager Scot Rigby talks about some of the upgrades the city has planned ahead of 2018's NCAA Tournament in Wichita. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

Pause
'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween 1:12

'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Flying with QuikTrip 4:11

Flying with QuikTrip

More Shockers basketball players hawk queso 0:31

More Shockers basketball players hawk queso

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bishop Carroll advances to 5A soccer semifinals 1:11

Bishop Carroll advances to 5A soccer semifinals

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:04

Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials

  • Wichita bands perform National Anthem

    Marching bands from seven Wichita high schools kicked off Band-o-Rama 2017 with a collective performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at South High's Carpenter Stadium on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Wichita bands perform National Anthem

View More Video