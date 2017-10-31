Want to see the 2018 NCAA tourney in Wichita? Tickets on sale Saturday

Intrust Bank Arena will start selling all-session tickets for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first- and second- rounds at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The arena was selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2018 tournament, and games will be played on March 15 and March 17.

All-session tickets will cost $240 and $270 and will be available online only at www.selectaseat.com. The arena isn’t selling the tickets in person or over the phone.

Starting in February 2018, tickets can be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange, which is guaranteed and NCAA-approved.

For more information, visit www.intrustbankarena.com/ncaa.