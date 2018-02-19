De Sousa’s career-high 10 points, 6 rebounds help KU crush Oklahoma 104-74

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:05 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' win over K-State Pause 0:21 Barry Brown says he had a bad game against KU 1:11 KU zone surprised K-State coach Bruce Weber 1:10 What does KU coach Bill Self expect Monday night at Kansas State? 1:11 Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:20 Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 2:02 KU players talk 'crunch time' after 73-72 win over K-State 2:36 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' victory over K-State 0:38 Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival 1:46 What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"It was a fun night, a good win," Kansas coach Bill Self says in his postgame comments after the Jayhawks crush the Sooners 104-74 on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

"It was a fun night, a good win," Kansas coach Bill Self says in his postgame comments after the Jayhawks crush the Sooners 104-74 on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star