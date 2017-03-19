Jayhawk report: Kansas 90, Michigan State 70

Sunday’s box
KANSAS 90, MICH. ST. 70
Mich St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bridges
34
7-15
6-9
8
2
1
22
Ward
20
5-9
3-4
4
0
4
13
Ellis
17
1-6
0-0
1
1
2
2
Langford
32
4-9
0-0
3
0
1
10
Nairn
14
0-2
0-0
2
1
1
0
McQuaid
31
3-8
0-0
2
1
2
9
Winston
26
2-4
2-2
0
8
1
7
Goins
20
2-3
1-2
4
0
1
5
Ahrens
5
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
2
Van Dyk
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-57
12-17
24
13
14
70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (McQuaid 3-7, Langford 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Winston 1-2, Ellis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (3 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Ward). Turnovers: 10 (Winston 3, Ellis 2, McQuaid 2, Bridges, Nairn, Ward). Steals: 3 (Bridges, Ellis, Goins). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
25
5-7
0-0
11
0
4
10
Graham
34
7-10
0-0
4
4
0
18
Jackson
36
9-16
3-3
3
0
3
23
Mason
36
6-16
8-8
2
5
2
20
Mykhailiuk
26
3-5
2-2
4
3
1
9
Vick
25
3-7
0-0
5
0
2
7
Coleby
9
1-1
1-2
4
0
1
3
Bragg
5
0-2
0-0
1
0
3
0
Vang
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Self
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Young
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
34-64
14-15
34
12
16
90
Percentages: FG .531, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Graham 4-6, Jackson 2-5, Vick 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Mason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 6 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Lucas). Turnovers: 6 (Graham 2, Lucas 2, Jackson, Vick). Steals: 9 (Graham 3, Jackson 2, Mason 2, Coleby, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: Vick, 7:27 second.
Michigan St.
35
35
—
70
Kansas
40
50
—
90
Drew visits Jayhawks
Scott Drew, Baylor coach or KU basketball fan?
Maybe both.
After Baylor won its first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday, he urged his fans to cheer for KU when the Jayhawks played later that day at the BOK Center, even if the replies to his Twitter post showed they weren’t all that interested.
“Baylor Nation let’s do a Great Job cheering for Kansas today! Go Big 12!!!!!”
On Sunday, with 2 minutes showing on the scoreboard clock before the Bears took on USC for a spot in the Sweet 16, Drew made a stop on the way to the court.
He stuck his head in the KU locker room after the Jayhawks’ 90-70 second-round win over Michigan State.
“Hey, congrats you guys!” Drew yelled, clapping, “Good luck next week!”
After Drew left, KU junior Svi Mykhailiuk was left wondering who he was.
After Lagerald Vick told him, Mykhailiuk replied simply, “Why?”
Lucas meets Lucas — and Landon
Kansas senior Landen Lucas extended his arms on Saturday to hold 10-month old twins Landon and Lucas Sadler for the first time.
“It’s awesome finally getting to meet them,” KU’s Lucas said of the sons of Meredith and Ian Sadler. Landen Lucas was inspiration for their first names.
“I would if they are as calm as these two,” he said when asked if he’d like to have twins of his own someday.
Ian Sadler, a KU grad, and his wife, Meredith, live in Tulsa. Ian works for Tulsa’s athletic department; Meredith in fundraising for elementary schools. They brought their twins to KU’s team headquarters, Tulsa’s Renaissance Hotel, to visit with Lucas.
The two were born two months premature at St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa (Luke was 2 pounds, 4 ounces and Landon 4 pounds) and are doing fine.
Ian Sadler, who worked at KU’s athletic department from 2012 to 2014, explained the naming of the twins.
“When we first found out we were pregnant, Meredith jokingly said, ‘Nothing KU related regarding the baby’s name,’ ” he said. “When we found out they were twins, we joked about Markieff and Marcus (Morris).
“One day Meredith came home and said, ‘I really like the name Landon.’ I said I really liked Luke or Lucas. She said, ‘Perfect name.’ I thought she’d catch on. Luke and Landon … we were watching the West Virginia game last year and he (Landen) was shooting a free throw and I think it finally clicked with her, that we named the boys after a KU player.”
When the two were born, Ian Sadler made the announcement on social media and Landen Lucas’s mom, Shelley, noticed the Twitter post and informed her son. He’d been waiting ever since to meet them.
Shelley Lucas, by the way, revealed that Landen weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces at birth and needed to have his collarbone cracked in order to be delivered.
Worth noting
Devonte’ Graham scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half for the Jayhawks, while Landen Lucas finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Graham was 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 on three-point attempts.… Lourawls Nairn, Michigan State’s guard who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, finished his college career by not scoring in 14 minutes of action.
Eagle news services
