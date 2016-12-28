Surprising TCU is KU’s first Big 12 test

Devonté Graham and the Kansas Jayhawks are aware of TCU’s resurgence under first-year coach Jamie Dixon. The Horned Frogs, like KU, are 11-1 heading into Friday’s Big 12 opener between the teams in Fort Worth.
“I’ve got the ESPN app. They all come to my phone when they play. I try to watch when I can,” Graham said Wednesday. “I know TCU has been playing great.”
TCU, which KU coach Bill Self calls “certainly one of the most improved teams in America” under Dixon, is receiving votes in the USA Today coaches poll and has an RPI of 25 compared to KU’s RPI of 8.
The Frogs, who have beaten Washington twice and won at UNLV, obviously would love to saddle the No. 3 Jayhawks with an 0-1 conference record as they embark on their quest for a 13th consecutive Big 12 crown.
“What we’ve been talking about lately,” Graham said, “is conference play is here.
“It’s time to take another step. Every game will be a close, tough game. Everybody is aiming for us. We have a big target on our chest. Everybody wants to see Kansas lose the Big 12. Every game means something, even more now than nonconference. Everybody is coming for us.”
The Jayhawks can tie UCLA for the most consecutive regular-season league crowns in history this season. The Bruins won 13 straight Pac-10 titles from 1967-79.
Back at work — The Jayhawks returned from their three-day holiday break on Monday.
“We’ve had a good three practices since we’ve been back,” Self said. “Guys seem to be in good spirits. They know intensity and everything will go up a notch or two beginning Friday. I don’t know if you are ever as prepared as you want to be. I feel like the guys will be ready to play.”
Azubuike back on campus — KU freshman center Udoka Azubuike, who is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his left wrist at practice on Dec. 20, was to return to campus Wednesday.
“They are consulting and trying to find a time. It should be in the next couple weeks,” Self said of Azubuike’s surgery, which will keep him out of action several months. He’s expected to be full speed “sometime this summer,” Self said.
Self said Landen Lucas and Svi Mykhailiuk would start against TCU along with Josh Jackson, Frank Mason and Graham.
