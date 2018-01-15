Oklahoma at Kansas State preview: keys to game, lineups, TV info, prediction

Oklahoma at Kansas State
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: ESPNU
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Oklahoma
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
3
Khadeem Lattin
6-9
Sr.
8.0
F
35
Brady Manek
6-9
Fr.
11.3
G
1
Rashard Odomes
6-6
Jr.
6.0
G
0
Christian James
6-4
Jr.
12.4
G
11
Trae Young
6-2
Fr.
30.1
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.6
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
15.0
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.5
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
16.6
G
2
Cartier Diarra
6-4
Fr.
5.9
The Lowdown: Oklahoma rose to No. 4 in the national rankings after beating Texas Tech and TCU last week. The Sooners are one of the Big 12’s biggest surprises this season, thanks to freshman sensation Trae Young. A win in Manhattan would put them at the top of the conference standings. K-State is coming off an emotional 73-72 loss at Kansas. The Wildcats haven’t beaten a ranked team this season, and could use a quality win to boost their postseason resume.
K-State player to watch: Barry Brown. The junior K-State guard ranks fifth in the Big 12 in scoring, and he has picked up the pace in conference games by averaging 21.8 points. He scored 38 in his last home game, against Oklahoma State, and will be out to prove himself in a game that involves Young.
OU player to watch: Trae Young. The OU freshman leads the nation in scoring (30.1) and assists (9.9), and already has people comparing him to NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Young can make shots from just about anywhere on the court. He offers a difficult matchup for K-State guards Cartier Diarra and Barry Brown, who will most likely be tasked with defending him.
Prediction
Oklahoma 88, Kansas State 85. How will K-State respond from a last-second loss at Kansas? Here’s guessing the Wildcats respond with energy and play well against the highest-ranked team on their schedule. But it will take a special effort to beat the Sooners.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
