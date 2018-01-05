Kansas State at Texas Tech preview: keys to game, lineups, TV info, prediction

Kansas State at Texas Tech
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock ,Texas
TV: FSSW
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.1
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
14.9
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
12.0
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.9
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
14.2
P
No.
Texas Tech
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
32
Norense Odiase
6-9
Jr.
4.9
F
11
Zach Smith
6-8
Sr.
6.6
G
10
Niem Stevenson
6-5
Sr.
8.4
G
5
Justin Gray
6-6
Sr.
6.1
G
12
Keenan Evans
6-3
Sr.
16.5
The Lowdown: Kansas State began Big 12 play with a road win over Iowa State and then lost at home to West Virginia. The Wildcats could use a win to keep pace in the early conference race. Texas Tech has been the most impressive team int he conference through two games, beating Baylor 77-53 and Kansas 85-73. A win over K-State could vault the Red Raiders into the top 10.
K-State player to watch: Kamau Stokes. The junior point guard is coming off one of his worst games in a K-State uniform (an 0 for 10 clunker against West Virginia) and will be motivated to bounce back against Texas Tech.
Texas Tech player to watch: Keenan Evans. The Red Raiders have had several players step up this season, but none have contributed more than Evans. The senior is one of the best players in the conference, averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 assists per game.
Prediction
Texas Tech 74, Kansas State 65. The Red Raiders just beat Kansas and are about to play Oklahoma. For them, this is a trap game. That’s about the only thing K-State has going for it. This could be its toughest game of the season.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
