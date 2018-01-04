K-State targeting former player Zach Hanson as assistant coach

Kansas State appears poised to hire Zach Hanson as an assistant coach when college football teams are allowed to expand their coaching staffs next week.
Hanson, a former offensive lineman with the Wildcats, is currently working as an offensive line coach at UTEP under former K-State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel. But a source said K-State coach Bill Snyder has offered Hanson a position in Manhattan next season.
Gopowercat.com was first to report the expected hire.
Hanson, when reached by phone Thursday afternoon, had no comment.
In the past, college football teams have employed nine full-time assistants. Next season, they can have 10. Before the Cactus Bowl, Snyder said he was close to making a decision on which way to go with the extra spot. K-State is also currently without an offensive coordinator.
Though Hanson’s playing history is at offensive line, he is expected to coach tight ends next season at K-State.
Hanson played in 37 games for the Wildcats, finishing his college career as a standout tackle on the 2011 team that won 10 games and played in the Cotton Bowl. At 6-foot-8, he was one of the tallest offensive linemen in the country.
Hanson transitioned quickly into coaching the following year as a K-State graduate assistant. After three seasons in that role, he accepted a similar position with North Carolina. Dimel hired Hanson a few weeks ago at UTEP.
