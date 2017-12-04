USC Upstate at Kansas State preview: lineups, tipoff time, TV info, prediction

USC Upstate vs. Kansas State
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: FSKC
Never miss a local story.
Radio: 1480-AM; 102.5-FM; 107.9-FM
Projected lineups
P
No.
USC Upstate
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
4
Ramel Thompkins
6-7
Sr.
11.9
F
0
Malik Moore
6-6
Jr.
14.3
G
3
Jure Span
6-4
Jr.
10.7
G
1
Mike Cunningham
6-0
Jr.
11.9
G
11
Deion Holmes
6-2
Jr.
12.5
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
5.9
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
13.0
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
12.0
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.8
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
15.1
The Lowdown: Kansas State is coming off one of its biggest victories of the season, an 84-79 victory at Vanderbilt. The Wildcats will look to push their record to 8-1 against the overmatched Spartans, who have lost three in a row.
K-State player to watch: Levi Stockard. The freshman forward was K-State’s most productive forward against Vanderbilt. Makol Mawien and Mawdo Sallah have struggled a bit lately. If Stockard gets off to a strong start, he could see major minutes in this game.
USC Upstate player to watch: Malik Moore. The Spartans are one of the most balanced scoring teams in the nation, will all five starters averaging double digits, but Moore is the best of the bench. If he finds space in the paint, he could give K-State some problems.
Prediction
Don’t be shocked if this game is closer than some of K-State’s other nonconference home games. The Wildcats played a road game Sunday and might not bring the same intensity they showed at Vanderbilt. They should win without much trouble, but a 30-point victory could be difficult.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments