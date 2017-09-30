Kansas State 33, Baylor 20: key moments, players and grades

K-State player of the game: Matthew McCrane. It’s not often a kicker gains this status after a game, but McCrane deserves it. He connected on field goals from 21, 23, 37 and 49 yards. He was perfect. Things could have been much different if he wasn’t.
Baylor player of the game: Denzel Mims. The receiver made several explosive plays for the Bears, including a 70-yard touchdown pass. He finished with 127 yards and a score on seven catches.
Key moment of the game: Baylor had all the momentum and the ball, trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, but Kyle Ball recovered a fumble on an errant snap to give K-State excellent field position. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive and went on to win the game.
Grades
Offense: C+. Alex Barnes rushed for 80 yards and Jesse Ertz moved the offense efficiently, the Wildcats just didn’t take advantage with touchdowns. It was alarming to see K-State receivers continue to drop so many passes. That seems to be a major lingering issue.
Defense: B. Duke Shelley made several impressive tackles on the perimeter and Tanner Wood disrupted much of what Baylor tried at the line of scrimmage. Kendall Adams created another turnover. The Wildcats were mostly good on defense. But they also surrendered a 74-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown pass.
Special Teams: B+. Matthew McCrane was nails and Reggie Walker blocked a field goal. Those were two big positives. There were also negatives. Baylor easily converted a fake punt and D.J. Reed lost a fumble on an ill-advised punt return.
Coaching: B. K-State won the first half. Baylor won the second half. Matt Rhule’s staff made better adjustments.
Comments