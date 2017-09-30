K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane is congratulated by K-State punter Mitch Lochbihler after McCrane nailed a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Saturday.
K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane is congratulated by K-State punter Mitch Lochbihler after McCrane nailed a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Saturday. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane is congratulated by K-State punter Mitch Lochbihler after McCrane nailed a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Saturday. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Kansas State University

Kansas State 33, Baylor 20: key moments, players and grades

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

September 30, 2017 8:18 PM

K-State player of the game: Matthew McCrane. It’s not often a kicker gains this status after a game, but McCrane deserves it. He connected on field goals from 21, 23, 37 and 49 yards. He was perfect. Things could have been much different if he wasn’t.

Baylor player of the game: Denzel Mims. The receiver made several explosive plays for the Bears, including a 70-yard touchdown pass. He finished with 127 yards and a score on seven catches.

Key moment of the game: Baylor had all the momentum and the ball, trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, but Kyle Ball recovered a fumble on an errant snap to give K-State excellent field position. The Wildcats scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive and went on to win the game.

More Videos

Kansas State holds off Baylor 33-20 4:37

Kansas State holds off Baylor 33-20

Pause
Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 1:22

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal

K-State Football Media Day 2:46

K-State Football Media Day

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:25

Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma

How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch

Atop the Friends University clock tower 2:27

Atop the Friends University clock tower

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

AAC commissioner visits Wichita State 1:35

AAC commissioner visits Wichita State

  • Bill Snyder reviews K-State's win over Baylor

    K-State coach Bill Snyder talks about the Wildcats performance against Baylor on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

Bill Snyder reviews K-State's win over Baylor

K-State coach Bill Snyder talks about the Wildcats performance against Baylor on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

brader@wichitaeagle.com

Grades

Offense: C+. Alex Barnes rushed for 80 yards and Jesse Ertz moved the offense efficiently, the Wildcats just didn’t take advantage with touchdowns. It was alarming to see K-State receivers continue to drop so many passes. That seems to be a major lingering issue.

Defense: B. Duke Shelley made several impressive tackles on the perimeter and Tanner Wood disrupted much of what Baylor tried at the line of scrimmage. Kendall Adams created another turnover. The Wildcats were mostly good on defense. But they also surrendered a 74-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Special Teams: B+. Matthew McCrane was nails and Reggie Walker blocked a field goal. Those were two big positives. There were also negatives. Baylor easily converted a fake punt and D.J. Reed lost a fumble on an ill-advised punt return.

Coaching: B. K-State won the first half. Baylor won the second half. Matt Rhule’s staff made better adjustments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas State holds off Baylor 33-20

View More Video