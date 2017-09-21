Big 12, SEC say they won’t comment on questionable K-State review

Officials from the Big 12 and SEC have discussed the review that erased a Kendall Adams touchdown during Kansas State’s 14-7 loss to Vanderbilt last week, but neither conference plans to publicly comment on the matter.

“We will not be making any sort of public statement,” SEC director of communications Chuck Dunlap said in an e-mail. “… We have discussed that review decision with the (Big 12), and they would communicate any sort of explanation/rule (interpretation) back to the Kansas State coaching staff.”

“Our discussions with coaches on officiating matters are private conversations,” said Big 12 associate commissioner of communications Bob Burda.

Earlier this week, K-State football coach Bill Snyder said he requested an explanation on the review, but he was still waiting on one, because officials from both conferences were involved with the play.

A Big 12 officiating crew made the calls on the field Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium, but SEC officials handled reviews in the conference’s centralized replay command center in Birmingham, Ala.

It was originally signaled a touchdown when K-State safety Kendall Adams scooped up a fumble from Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur and ran untouched into the end zone Saturday. The Wildcats appeared to take a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

But, after review, it was determined Shurmur’s right knee touched the ground before he lost control of the ball, and Vandy retained possession at its own 27. The score remained 7-7.

Woahhh I thought this was a TD for Kendall Adams....#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/3TmSQV10CM — Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) September 17, 2017

Many disagreed with the decision to overturn the original call, including Snyder.

“My understanding about replays is there has to be a clear cut purpose for overturning a call that is made on the field,” Snyder said Tuesday during a teleconference with local media. “From my vantage point, strictly mine, I could not see that on video tape.”

Here’s what happened on the play: Shurmur took a shotgun snap and dropped back to pass on a third down. When he decided none of his receivers were open, he took off running. K-State defensive tackle Will Geary got his hands on Shurmur immediately, forcing Shurmur to lose the ball on his way to the ground. The ball popped out directly into a pack of K-State defenders, and Adams had a clear path to the end zone.

When the play went to review, ESPN showed replays from several different angles. None of them seemed to show exactly when Shurmur’s knee touched the turf.

ESPN announcer Mike Couzens and analyst John Congemi agreed there wasn’t enough video evidence to change the original call.

Replay officials thought otherwise, and Vanderbilt retained possession. It punted on fourth down, and neither team scored again until the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, Snyder admitted there was nothing to be done about the review, even if it was incorrect. But he wanted an explanation so “the same thing would not occur again for us, or for anyone else on that matter.”

K-State senior associate AD for communications Kenny Lannou said he didn’t know if the Big 12 had briefed Snyder or K-State’s coaching staff about its discussions with SEC officials following the review.

Snyder was not available for comment. He is next scheduled to speak with media on Monday.