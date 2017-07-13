Connecticut freshman is K-State’s summer basketball surprise

As a three-star recruit with few scholarship offers from prominent basketball schools, Mike McGuirl didn’t get much fanfare when he signed with Kansas State last fall.
That may change when McGuirl, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, plays his first game for the Wildcats in November.
“He might be the surprise of the summer,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said last week. “He is just physically ready, already very strong for a freshman coming in.
“He has shot the ball extremely well, and he has got some good athleticism. Is he there yet? No, but he has been a nice, pleasant surprise.”
Of the seven newcomers on K-State’s basketball roster, McGuirl has made the best first impression. A native of Ellington, Conn., McGuirl arrived on campus ready to prove he was wrongly overlooked by many of the large schools in the Northeast.
The transition from high school to college has been easier than expected.
“I think my game will help us, because I can make shots,” McGuirl said. “On any team, making shots helps teams win.
“I will play bigger than my size. I will rebound and do the little things I need to do to help the team win.”
His game could develop further once he adjusts to college life.
“It has been kind of crazy, because it is a big transition getting out of my house with my parents to now being on my own and having to be places,” McGuirl said. “It’s all my responsibility.
“It’s a lot of work. I have never had this type of work load in my life.”
The Wildcats could use a versatile guard in their backcourt.
Even with the return of starters Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown, K-State needed to add guard depth following the departures of Wesley Iwundu and Carlbe Ervin. It won’t be easy, but McGuirl thinks he can help the Wildcats at both guard positions as a freshman.
“Depending on who is on the court with me, in certain situations I think I can play the two or the one,” said McGuirl, who averaged 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in high school.
“I think I can play either one. It doesn’t really matter.”
McGuirl figures to compete for minutes on the perimeter with redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra, sophomore Brian Patrick and junior-college transfer Amaad Wainright.
Despite his thin recruiting profile, K-State coaches were high on McGuirl from the start.
The Wildcats don’t typically recruit the Northeast – McGuirl is only the second Connecticut player to sign with K-State – but McGuirl impressed assistant Chester Frazier while playing in a tournament in Georgia.
After Weber checked him out, a scholarship offer was made, and McGuirl became the first member of K-State’s 2017 recruiting class.
Now he is the surprise of summer practices.
