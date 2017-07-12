K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane waits and watches to see if his field goal is good at the Alamo Bowl.(January 2, 2015)
Kansas State University

July 12, 2017 4:19 PM

K-State kicker Matthew McCrane shows off healthy, powerful leg on Twitter

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

The last two years haven’t been easy for Matthew McCrane. Injuries have forced the Kansas State kicker to miss 13 games since his strong freshman season when he climbed to the top of the Wildcats’ depth chart by making 18 of 19 field goals.

But good things may be on the way.

McCrane, a senior from Brownwood, Texas, appears to have a healthy (and powerful) leg. He posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing him boom seven kicks from 60 yards away at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. He made five. All of them had enough distance.

Kicking the ball in an empty stadium with no pressure is obviously much different from a live game, but this is certainly a positive sign for McCrane. The oft-injured kicker didn’t see much action as a sophomore and then missed three field goals as a junior, including a big one late at West Virginia, before getting sidelined and missing the final five games.

He has the talent to challenge for all-conference honors. His confidence appears to be growing.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

