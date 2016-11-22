This time, K-State football expects a challenge from KU

Jordan Willis doesn’t think Kansas’ recent victory over Texas was a fluke.
The Kansas State senior defensive end uses much kinder words about the Jayhawks than he would have used at this time last year.
“This team is competing better than other KU football teams,” Willis said. “I expect a different kind of game this weekend. This will be the best KU football team I will have played against.”
That is a low bar to clear considering Kansas has won a mere eight games since Willis enrolled at K-State in 2013. Since Bill Snyder’s return in 2009, the Wildcats have gone 8-0 against the Jayhawks with a victory margin of 32.4 points.
K-State is a 27-point favorite. Still, Willis thinks the Jayhawks are legitimately improving, and their progress finally showed with a stunning win against the Longhorns.
“I just feel like this is going to be a different type of game than it has been in the past,” Willis said. “I feel a little more excited about paying in this game than I have in the past. When you play against a team that is losing and you know, for the most part, they are going to be out of it, those aren’t fun games. But I don’t see that against this team.
“They had a big game last week and I think they are going to bring something to the table.”
Few expected much from Kansas coming off a winless season in coach David Beaty’s first year in Lawrence. The victories remain sparse, but beating Rhode Island and Texas, while losing close to TCU and Iowa State, is a step in the right direction.
New quarterback Carter Stanley has made a difference, and the defense has been competitive.
K-State right tackle Dalton Risner is surprised Kansas hasn’t won more games than they have.
“They are a better football team than everyone thinks,” Risner said. “I think everyone on the team has that mindset, which is great. I think the only people that don’t have that mindset are some of the people watching the game. I think they underestimate KU.
“When you really break down their film, they are a lot better football team than everyone thinks. They do a lot of good things. Coach Beaty is doing a great job with those guys. We are not underestimating them. We are going to work hard all week to make sure nothing goes (wrong) here in Manhattan.”
K-State football players remain confident they will retain the Governor’s Cup for a ninth consecutive season, as they should, but no one is predicting a cakewalk like in past years.
They have a different attitude about their rivals this season.
“If you’re thinking the University of Kansas just all of a sudden evolved and rose out of the sand, that’s not at all the case,” K-State coach Bill Snyder said. “You go back and look at previous ballgames and they’ve led some of the best teams in our conference as late as the last couple of minutes of a ballgame. So they have played and given difficulty to a large number of teams, which is not representative of their record.
“There are fine players there who play extremely hard, they are well-coached and they have guys who step up and make plays. They’ll be a task for us.”
