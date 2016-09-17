K-State head coach Bruce Weber talks about the Wildcats loss to Kansas Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 2016 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship in the Sprint Center. (March 10, 2016)
K-State head coach Bruce Weber reflects on the Wildcats win over Oklahoma State Wednesday night in the first round of the 2016 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. K-State came out on top 75-71 and will face #1 ranked Kansas on Thursday afternoon (Bo Rader/kansas.com) (March 9, 2016)
K-State head coach Bruce Weber talks about their close loss to #25 Texas Monday night in Bramlage Coliseum. With Weber is K-State guard Justin Edwards (14) and forward D.J. Johnson (4) the top scoring players for K-State. (Bo Rader/kansas.com) (February 22, 2016)
More than anything, Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber worried about his team’s mindset leading up to an 82-72 loss to Baylor on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Weber talks about the loss in the post game press conference. (Feb. 10, 2016/Bo Rader/kansas.com)
Perry Ellis credited K-State's defense for making the game close in the first half and Wesley Iwundu said mistakes on offense lead to defensive struggles in the second half as KU beat K-State 77-59 in Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
K-State head coach Bruce Weber talks about his team's victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon 69-64 as part of the BIG 12/SEC Challenge. Joining Weber for the postgame press conference was high scorer forward D.J. Johnson (4) and forward Wesley Iwundu.(25). (January 30, 2016)