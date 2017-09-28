Allen Frame runs straight into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Allen Frame ran for simple reasons.
“Because I won,” he said. “That’s the reason I enjoyed it.”
Frame won plenty of races at East High and the University of Kansas during a golden era of track and field. He moved to Wichita from Iowa, following his father’s job at Beech, for his final three semesters and joined Fritz Snodgrass’ track team at East.
“Like most kids in those days, we ran because we weren’t any good at football and basketball,” he said. “I’ve been running all my life.”
At Kansas, he was coached by Bill Easton and won the NCAA cross country title in 1954. He earned All-American honors in cross country in 1954 and 1955 and in track in 1955. In the Big Seven, he won six track titles and two cross country championships.
Frame is part of the 2017 induction class into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony is at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Crown Uptown Theatre.
His KU teammates included Olympians Wes Santee, Al Oerter and Bill Nieder. He credits Easton as a pioneer in using interval training to get the most from his runners. A typical workout might consist of five 440-yard dashes, mixed with rest and shorter runs.
“Bill Easton is the best track coach Kansas ever had,” Frame said. “He had a great program going, and not just in distance running.”
Easton recruited Frame to Kansas and he went on a Summerfield Scholarship, the university’s first merit scholarship. That started a lifetime connection to the academic side of Kansas. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and senior class president.
In 2008, he received the Mildred Clodfelter Alumni Award to recognize his support of the Kansas Honors Program. Frame attended law school at Kansas and, after two years in the Army, moved to Kinsley to practice law. He still lives and works in Kinsley.
“I appreciated the good education I got there,” he said. “So I try to help out the university however I can.”
2017 inductees
George Brett – Played 21 seasons for the Kansas City Royals and inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.
Kristi Kloser Burritt – Won five state track titles at Bishop Miege and the NCAA’s indoor 800-meter championship in 1996.
Charles “Goose” Doughty – Coached Heights boys basketball from 1978-95 and went 250-120 with six trips to the state tournament. His work with youth and high school tennis earned him a spot in the United States Tennis Association Missouri Valley Hall of Fame in 2010.
Galen Fiss – Competed in baseball, football and track and field at Kansas. He played 11 seasons in the NFL and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1962 and 1963 with Cleveland.
Allen Frame – NCAA cross country champion in 1954 for Kansas.
Dennis Franchione – Coached football at Mulvane, Peabody-Burns, Southwestern College, Pittsburg State, New Mexico, TCU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Sate.
Dean Kelley – Won the 1952 NCAA basketball title at Kansas and won an Olympic gold medal in 1952.
John Levra – Played guard and linebacker for Pittsburg State’s 1957 NAIA championship football team. Coached in the NFL for 20 seasons with the Bears, Vikings, Bills, Broncos and Saints.
Don Lock – Played basketball and baseball at the University of Wichita. Played eight Major League seasons with the Washington Senators, Phillies and Red Sox.
Jerry McCarty – Went 465-104 as women’s basketball coach at Cloud County and Barton Community College, including a runner-up finish in the 1980 NJCAA Tournament at Cloud.
Priscilla Gary-Sweeney – Kansas State’s first female basketball All-American, in 1983. Kansas State retired jersey No. 10 in 2009.
Gerald Waugh – Played on Kansas’ 1950 Big Seven basketball title team and later served as assistant coach under Dick Harp. Also coached men’s and women’s golf and worked in the KU administration.
Eric Wedge – Earned All-American and Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 1989 while he helped Wichita State win the College World Series. Managed 10 seasons in the major leagues with Cleveland and Seattle and was named American League Manager of the Year in 2007.
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
2017 Induction Ceremony
- When: 6 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Crown Uptown Theatre
- Information: 316-262-2038 or kshof.org
Comments