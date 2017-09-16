The 2017 Varsity Kansas football rankings (Sept. 16)

Overall Top 10
1. Miege 3-0 (1)
2. Free State 3-0 (5)
3. Goddard 3-0 (3)
4. Carroll 3-0 (7)
5. Aquinas 2-1 (2)
6. SM East 2-1 (4)
7. Derby 2-1 (6)
8. Blue Valley 2-1 (9)
9. St. James 3-0 (8)
10. Mill Valley 2-1 (10)
Class 6A
1. Free State 3-0 (2)
2. SM East 2-1 (1)
3. Blue Valley 2-1 (4)
4. Derby 2-1 (3)
5. Topeka 3-0 (5)
Others: BV North 1-2, Garden City 3-0, Hutchinson 3-0, Junction City 1-2, Lawrence 2-1, Manhattan 2-1, Wichita Northwest 2-1.
Class 5A
1. Goddard 3-0 (2)
2. Carroll 3-0 (3)
3. Aquinas 2-1 (1)
4. St. James 3-0 (4)
5. Mill Valley 2-1 (5)
Others: Bonner Springs 2-1, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3-0, Maize 2-1, Pittsburg 2-1, Shawnee Heights 3-0, Topeka Seaman 3-0, Valley Center 3-0.
Class 4A I
1. Miege 3-0 (1)
2. Maize South 3-0 (2)
3. De Soto 3-0 (3)
4. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (4)
5. McPherson 2-1 (5)
Others: Andale 3-0, Augusta 3-0, Buhler 2-1, Mulvane 2-1, Paola 3-0, Tonganoxie 3-0, Wellington 3-0.
Class 4A II
1. Pratt 3-0 (2)
3. Columbus 3-0 (3)
3. Collegiate 2-1 (1)
4. Scott City 3-0 (4)
5. Santa Fe Trail 3-0 (NR)
Others: Colby 3-0, Holcomb 2-1, Holton 1-2, Nickerson 2-1, Prairie View 2-1, Rock Creek 2-1, Topeka Hayden 1-2.
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 3-0 (1)
2. Phillipsburg 3-0 (2)
3. Silver Lake 3-0 (3)
4. Conway Springs 3-0 (4)
5. Marysville 3-0 (5)
Others: Chaparral 3-0, Cheney 3-0, Ellsworth 3-0, Galena 3-0, Garden Plain 2-0, Hutch Trinity 3-0, Lakin 3-0, Marion 3-0, Norton 3-0, Sabetha 3-0.
Class 2-1A
1. Lyndon 3-0 (1)
2. Jefferson North 3-0 (2)
3. Valley Heights 3-0 (3)
4. Smith Center 2-1 (4)
5. Ell-Saline 3-0 (5)
Others: Centralia 2-1, Doniphan West 2-1, Elkhart 2-1, Ellis 2-1, Jackson Heights 3-0, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-1.
8-Man I
1. Burlingame 3-0 (1)
2. St. Francis 3-0 (2)
3. Spearville 3-0 (3)
4. Osborne 3-0 (4)
5. Victoria 3-0 (5)
Others: Central Plains 2-1, Clifton-Clyde 3-0, Hoxie 3-0, Logan-Palco 3-0, Rawlins County 3-0, Satanta 3-0, Sedan 3-0, South Central 3-0, South Gray 3-0, West Elk 3-0.
8-Man II
1. Hanover 3-0 (1)
2. Pike Valley 3-0 (2)
3. Hutch Central Christian 3-0 (4)
4. Dighton 3-0 (5)
5. Hodgeman County 2-1 (NR)
Others: Caldwell 3-0, Linn 2-1, Otis-Bison 2-1, Rock Hills 3-0, South Barber 3-0, Sylvan-Lucas 3-0, Waverly 2-1.
