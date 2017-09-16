Goddard QB Blake Sullivan signals a touchdown during Week 2. The Lions (3-0) have taken over the top spot in Class 5A.
Sports

The 2017 Varsity Kansas football rankings (Sept. 16)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 16, 2017 1:42 PM

Overall Top 10

1. Miege 3-0 (1)

2. Free State 3-0 (5)

3. Goddard 3-0 (3)

4. Carroll 3-0 (7)

5. Aquinas 2-1 (2)

6. SM East 2-1 (4)

7. Derby 2-1 (6)

8. Blue Valley 2-1 (9)

9. St. James 3-0 (8)

10. Mill Valley 2-1 (10)

Class 6A

1. Free State 3-0 (2)

2. SM East 2-1 (1)

3. Blue Valley 2-1 (4)

4. Derby 2-1 (3)

5. Topeka 3-0 (5)

Others: BV North 1-2, Garden City 3-0, Hutchinson 3-0, Junction City 1-2, Lawrence 2-1, Manhattan 2-1, Wichita Northwest 2-1.

Class 5A

1. Goddard 3-0 (2)

2. Carroll 3-0 (3)

3. Aquinas 2-1 (1)

4. St. James 3-0 (4)

5. Mill Valley 2-1 (5)

Others: Bonner Springs 2-1, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3-0, Maize 2-1, Pittsburg 2-1, Shawnee Heights 3-0, Topeka Seaman 3-0, Valley Center 3-0.

Class 4A I

1. Miege 3-0 (1)

2. Maize South 3-0 (2)

3. De Soto 3-0 (3)

4. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (4)

5. McPherson 2-1 (5)

Others: Andale 3-0, Augusta 3-0, Buhler 2-1, Mulvane 2-1, Paola 3-0, Tonganoxie 3-0, Wellington 3-0.

Class 4A II

1. Pratt 3-0 (2)

3. Columbus 3-0 (3)

3. Collegiate 2-1 (1)

4. Scott City 3-0 (4)

5. Santa Fe Trail 3-0 (NR)

Others: Colby 3-0, Holcomb 2-1, Holton 1-2, Nickerson 2-1, Prairie View 2-1, Rock Creek 2-1, Topeka Hayden 1-2.

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central 3-0 (1)

2. Phillipsburg 3-0 (2)

3. Silver Lake 3-0 (3)

4. Conway Springs 3-0 (4)

5. Marysville 3-0 (5)

Others: Chaparral 3-0, Cheney 3-0, Ellsworth 3-0, Galena 3-0, Garden Plain 2-0, Hutch Trinity 3-0, Lakin 3-0, Marion 3-0, Norton 3-0, Sabetha 3-0.

Class 2-1A

1. Lyndon 3-0 (1)

2. Jefferson North 3-0 (2)

3. Valley Heights 3-0 (3)

4. Smith Center 2-1 (4)

5. Ell-Saline 3-0 (5)

Others: Centralia 2-1, Doniphan West 2-1, Elkhart 2-1, Ellis 2-1, Jackson Heights 3-0, Pittsburg-Colgan 2-1.

8-Man I

1. Burlingame 3-0 (1)

2. St. Francis 3-0 (2)

3. Spearville 3-0 (3)

4. Osborne 3-0 (4)

5. Victoria 3-0 (5)

Others: Central Plains 2-1, Clifton-Clyde 3-0, Hoxie 3-0, Logan-Palco 3-0, Rawlins County 3-0, Satanta 3-0, Sedan 3-0, South Central 3-0, South Gray 3-0, West Elk 3-0.

8-Man II

1. Hanover 3-0 (1)

2. Pike Valley 3-0 (2)

3. Hutch Central Christian 3-0 (4)

4. Dighton 3-0 (5)

5. Hodgeman County 2-1 (NR)

Others: Caldwell 3-0, Linn 2-1, Otis-Bison 2-1, Rock Hills 3-0, South Barber 3-0, Sylvan-Lucas 3-0, Waverly 2-1.

  Comments  

