Former Shocker Hannah Mortimer: Internet basketball tricks star

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:16 KU's Sheahon Zenger on Italy: 'If you're going to go to one city, go to Rome' Pause 2:46 K-State Football Media Day 2:26 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: New DT Roy Miller talks about his comeback 0:31 Chiefs rookie defensive Leon McQuay III finds comfort level 0:58 Pink princess party for zoo’s young primate 0:52 Lou Robelli developing new industrial park 1:39 Aerial view of Century II 1:22 When geese need a police escort to cross the street 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 0:52 Flying up the Arkansas River Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former WSU player Hannah Mortimer has become well-known for his Instagram videos of basketball tricks. She shares some of her talents around Wichita for The Eagle. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

Former WSU player Hannah Mortimer has become well-known for his Instagram videos of basketball tricks. She shares some of her talents around Wichita for The Eagle. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com