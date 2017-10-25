Letters to the Editor (Oct. 25)

County doesn’t need Tyson development
The purpose of the Greater Wichita Partnership is to aggressively grow the regional economy. Apparently, this means dollars at any cost.
President Jeff Fluhr says he works closely with the community; however, this is a select community of board members and businesses. These folks will not be viewing and smell the tons of manure from a Tyson Foods plant, when it is placed next door to the struggling poor. If anyone cares about the poor, sick and elderly, they will stop the insane promotion of disease from Tyson. This will only be a concern when the children and relatives of the board members become ill from the communicable diseases transmitted by the poor workers.
Tyson and its poultry industry is a major cause of human health and environmental degradation in the United States. One Google search provides a great number of hits on the disasters for communities where Tyson has located their multi-million chicken factory farms.
Hopefully, the seriousness of not promoting another Tyson disaster will be made by the Partnership. Targeted messaging and brand management does not typically work with an informed audience.
Kate Coleman, Wichita
NRA not liable for mass shooters
I’m not an “in your face” guns-rights activist, though an unapologetic NRA life member. I read with interest the Oct. 20 Eagle article on the subject of shooters liability insurance being available to NRA members.
The insurance would cover them from liability in the event that they shoot somebody that is committing a crime. This biased, anti-gun rights article implies the insured could start shooting and not have to worry about the consequences. The article also insinuates that the NRA is a nearly all-white organization that believes most crimes will be committed by people of color.
My own observation of American culture has shown me that both good and evil people are found among all races and ethnicities. This type of insurance is nothing new. It’s been around as long as concealed carry has, and is available from several companies. You needn’t be an NRA member to purchase it. I’m not acquainted with anybody that claims to have it.
Since the reporter loves bashing the NRA, I would challenge her (or readers) to find out how many evil mass shooters have been NRA members.
Don Maxey, Wichita
Hileman for school board District 2
I am writing to recommend a vote for Trish Hileman for Wichita school board. Trish has been diligent in educating herself about the district by not only raising her five children in the district, but attending school board panels, visiting district departments and employees, and reaching out to current board members and community members to learn about issues facing our school board.
She has been a very active and prominent volunteer in several Wichita schools, and has a generous heart that is willing to serve where it is most needed.
I feel that she is the best candidate because she is a strong leader and has a unique perspective of the school district through her children. Trish has lived many parts of the schools’ diverse educational offerings, such as magnet and non-magnet, E-schools, gifted, special education, private and home schooling, and so many others.
Trish has the right mindset to get us out of this economic crisis, and lead us to a better and united school board and district. She is caring and involved and is tireless in her efforts to be an advocate for all children.
Jessie Sterling, Wichita
Chappell not a good fit for school board
I read with interest Walt Chappell’s letter to the editor (Oct. 20) patting himself on the back for his term on the State Board of Education. What he didn’t mention was the controversy he brought to the board during that time.
What some of us remember is that he pursued his own agenda, often giving presentations which were not in accordance with the views of the majority of board members. One can only hope that most voters will remember how disruptive he was when he served on the State Board of Education. The Wichita Board of Education needs team players, not loose cannons.
Carol M. Webb, Wichita
