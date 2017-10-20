Scott Schwindaman: Wichita’s new angles from the Triangle

Recently, more than 50 business and community leaders returned from the Triangle with new ideas and thoughts about how to further advance the Wichita region.
The Triangle is the area including Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in North Carolina and was the site of the Wichita Regional Chamber’s yearly city-to-city leadership visit. Famous for its Research Triangle Park, one of the nation’s oldest and most notable planned commercial developments for research and innovation, it has attracted thousands of jobs to the area since the 1960s. Although the Research Triangle development is nearly built out, it’s obvious that the Triangle area is not resting on its laurels to further advance the area.
The Wichita group toured a variety of sites and learned from a number of speakers who shared the secret of the area’s sustained success through 60-plus years of existence. Among the most popular spots with the group was the baseball stadium, which is the relatively new home of the Durham Bulls, one of America’s most successful minor-league franchises. We also saw firsthand the Centennial Campus at North Carolina State in the heart of Raleigh. This university is the inspiration for Wichita State’s Innovation Campus, and we were delighted to have President John Bardo join us to explain how this campus was the vision for Wichita State in attracting and engaging business in a campus setting.
Other areas visited during these trips relevant to our community include entrepreneurship, education, economic development and quality of life. One of our more timely stops was at the Raleigh Convention Center, which stimulated a lot of conversation among the Wichitans who made the trip due to the current conversation in our community surrounding the Century II convention and performing arts area.
One of the great side effects of these city leadership visits is the opportunity to get to know other Wichita leaders on a more personal level. Our group this year was diverse, including young professionals and leaders from throughout the Wichita area. That diversity made the Raleigh trip even more rewarding and should build a more cohesive regional leadership connection going forward.
The real test comes in what our takeaways are and what we’re able to execute at home from these annual trips. You can certainly point to a number of recent Wichita projects that resulted from these trips over the past 10 years, including the Downtown Master Plan (Oklahoma City 2008), our entrepreneurial resurgence (Omaha 2012 and Austin 2014), diversity/inclusion efforts (Greenville 2015) and more.
I’m excited about what will come out of the Raleigh/Durham experience and encourage everyone who has participated in the past or this year to remain engaged to move our great city forward. If you have not had the opportunity to participate in one of these visits, I encourage you to contact the Chamber as these visits will open your mind as to what can be done here at home.
Scott Schwindaman is chairman of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
