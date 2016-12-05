Rein in federal agencies and illegal regulations

Just before Thanksgiving, a federal judge in Texas blocked a U.S. Department of Labor regulation imposing new overtime mandates for executive and professional employees while states, including Kansas, challenge its legality. The judge concluded the states probably are correct that the new regulation is illegal.
This marks at least the seventh major federal regulation blocked by court order because Kansas and other states persuaded federal courts that a federal agency exceeded its authority under the law. In law-talk, we call these unauthorized agency actions ultra vires. In plain English, we call them “power grabs.”
Never before in American history have states successfully challenged so many federal power grabs. Then again, never before have federal regulators been so willing to bypass the people’s elected representatives in Congress and ignore the law to get what they want.
The scope of the ends-justifies-the-means mentality in the federal bureaucracy has been breathtaking. In addition to the overtime rule, coalitions of state attorneys general – once dubbed the “last line of defense” – currently have four other illegal federal regulations on hold by court order:
▪ Waters of the United States. This sweeping attempt to regulate private property use under the guise of water protection is blocked by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
▪ Clean Power Plan. This brazen agency effort to rewrite the nation’s energy policy by imposing “cap and trade” even after Congress rejected it – while ignoring the harm to low-income consumers – is blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.
▪ Immigration “executive action.” This unprecedented executive branch move to unilaterally rewrite the nation’s immigration laws is blocked by a federal court in Texas with assent from the U.S. Supreme Court.
▪ Phone charges. A little-noticed regulation requiring state taxpayers to subsidize inmate phone calls is blocked by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Kansas also helped persuade the U.S. Supreme Court that the Environmental Protection Agency must follow Congress’ command to meaningfully consider the cost of regulations and a federal district court that the lesser prairie chicken should not be listed as threatened or endangered.
We currently have half a dozen other challenges pending.
When unelected federal bureaucrats act outside the authority granted to them by the people’s elected representatives in Congress, and thereby intrude on the authority of state governments and the people, we ask: By what authority is the federal agency acting?
Government is not by the consent of the governed when the people’s elected representatives at all levels are shut out of the decision-making processes of the vast regulatory state.
President Obama once pledged to bypass Congress with a “pen and a phone.” I hope our new president’s approach to federal regulatory power will be more restrained and respectful of the states, the legislative branch and the rule of law. Congress also should reassert its constitutional authority to rein in federal agencies – regardless of which political party holds the White House.
Derek Schmidt is attorney general of Kansas.
