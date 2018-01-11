Letters to the Editor (Jan. 11)

Ashamed of news from Kansas
I’d like to share a brief snapshot and history of who I am: an African American female, born in Lawrence and named after Nancy, a slave, who was sent to Kansas with her five children because it was one of the first “free” states in America. My mother and my aunts attended KU and worked as maids to professors’ families and others in the community. Our family was a loving, kind, law-abiding, hardworking, Christian family and so much more.
This morning, I was awakened to the disgusting, disappointing news, sharing Rep. Steve Alford’s ignorant, disgusting, racist and slave-mentality comments about African Americans.
My memory of spending summers with my family in Lawrence and Atchison (the Kerford family) were shattered after reading these comments by a political representative from my birthplace. I always hoped that Kansas was different from all the rest. After growing up in California, I would frequently reflect upon the happy memories of my summer visits to Kansas.
Alford’s beliefs and ignorance about African Americans is a reminder that the loyalty and love that I had for my birthplace was all built upon an ugly facade, hiding beneath a sewer and eroding surface. For that, I’m saddened.
Nancy Jo Flint, Irvine, Calif.
Police actions disconcerting
As former chief of police in my hometown of Medicine Lodge, I am appalled and embarrassed by the recent actions of the sheriff in Barber County after viewing the video of the bean-bag shooting and death of Steven Myers. Video was disturbing, displaying unprofessional behavior by laughing about it and intentionally hiding the truth.
This case is still under investigation by the KBI and presently under a lawsuit filed by his widow.
Wichita police displays a video of shooting an unarmed citizen. The Blue Line has to face the truth and quit protecting those who have done wrong. This video displays a sniper shooting the victim when he came outside on his porch to see what was going on. Please tell me where you saw an immediate threat to any officer on the scene.
Sad to see Kansas becoming known as the “comply or die” state of law enforcement. Please bring back the slogan I served under, which was “to protect and to serve.” Be safe out there.
W. McElyea, Pratt
Courts serve a need
So according to the Koch brothers, a majority of Kansans want this state’s Supreme Court to just butt out of the school finance issue and leave the matter to our state legislators. Right.
Our state Legislature has shown no ability to accomplish much of anything, certainly nothing requiring funding. A recent poll of Americans published in The Eagle found that only one out of four adults could name all three branches of our federal (or state) government, much less explain what each does, and that one out of three could not name any. The very idea that we can count on our state representatives to carry out their constitutional duties is absurd.
The courts are there for a reason. Would you want a simple majority, and likely partisan, vote in the legislature to decide abortion rights, voting rights, or any rights guaranteed by the U.S. and Kansas constitutions? Given that most Americans don’t even understand what independent and necessary function the courts serve, it is not surprising that a majority of respondents to a Koch-funded “survey” would respond as claimed by the writer.
Ron Lyon, Wichita
Keep biofuels going
Kansas is fortunate to have strong agriculture and biofuels voices representing our state – and those voices include Sen. Roberts and Sen. Moran. These individuals have made energy independence and family farms a priority.
While the White House considered proposals to lower the amount of biofuels in the nation’s fuel supply, Roberts and Moran told President Trump and EPA administrator Pruitt about the damage this move would bring our state.
We appreciate their support for a renewable fuel that has the best value proposition that’s ever been offered. Not only is it the most economical fuel, it is the best fuel for the environment and public health. Continuing biofuels advocacy in Washington will give us even more opportunities to bring biofuel to drivers.
Biofuels keep jobs in America and improve our health. Kansas families are in a better place because of increased biofuel use, and we must remain diligent and continue to encourage elected officials to keep America’s agriculture and energy independence a priority.
I strongly encourage Roberts and Moran to continue to pursue policies that strengthen our country. The decisions we make today will have a direct impact on future generations. Let’s make the right ones.
Bob Casper, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
