Letters to the Editor (Oct. 20)

This donated car is going to change her life

Teri West, a domestic violence survivor, received a "Recycled Ride," a 2012 Chevy Impala, on Thursday. "Recycled Rides" is a community service project of body shops and insurance companies. West is a client of Harbor House and was nominated by Catholic Charities of Wichita. Businesses that participated are Collision Specialists CARSTAR Auto Body and State Farm Insurance.