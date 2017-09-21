Letters to the Editor (Sept. 21): Tax code, North Korea, agriculture pick

How tax code should work
Just got an email from Rep. Ron Estes asking, “What do you think Congress should do to create a simple and fair tax code?”
My response: Stop giving tax breaks to the rich and big business. Trickle down is hogwash; just look at Kansas. Being from the bankrupt state of Kansas, how can you support the tax and economic policies from there? Stop voting for your own pockets and those of your cronies, and vote for the people. Plus, stop telling normal middle- and lower-class income residents that they can get a tax cut, too, when in fact, like in Kansas, they will pay more because you take aware their deductions. You are fraudulent when you mislead people.
Wonder how many more emails I will receive from this so-called Congressman.
Donna Wirth, Wichita
Eliminating tax cuts was necessary
The next state election is 14 months away and we are already getting “those postcards” in the mail. Anyone remember the fall of 2016? We received enough mailers to line birdcages for months.
Americans for Prosperity recently sent out a piece condemning our local legislators and many across the state for their vote to override the veto of Senate Bill 30. Yes, taxes will go up. But so will funding for necessary services (health care, seniors, disabled, infrastructure) that had been cut, thanks to the governor’s “shot of adrenalin.”
It was past time to eliminate the special income tax breaks for the owners of over 330,000 LLCs and corporations; past time to recognize that a secretary or custodian should not pay more income tax than the boss; past time to admit that the 2012 tax cuts were a drain on the Kansas economy.
Extremists on the right will malign Democrats and responsible Republicans for this vote and more. They will be attacked viciously by those, like AFP, Kansas Policy Institute, Kansas GOP and Kansans for Liberty, who believe that telling a lie over and over makes it true.
This is just the beginning. Get informed.
Lynn Grant, Frontenac
Learning from the trolley car
What do the Trolley Car Dilemma, North Korea and Houston have in common?
Year after year, Houston declines to invest in infrastructure change that will eliminate flooding during massive rainfall because the cost is considered too prohibitive.
I suspect that the cost of Hurricane Harvey alone will exceed what the flood control costs would have been.
Likewise, year after year the democratic world has neglected its collective duty to rein in North Korea because the cost of lives is considered to be too prohibitive (as there is no low loss of life option).
Like the trolley car dilemma, sooner or later the free world is going to have to decide to throw the switch, sacrificing one person, or not throw the switch and allow the five people tied down to the track to die if the train doesn't switch tracks.
The idea that if we wait and prolong the agony of throwing the switch and the threat of Kim Jong Un grows smaller seems like Houston still putting off flood control and betting another Harvey, or worse, won’t happen again.
John Williamson, Wichita
Time to ratchet down tough talk
Kim Jong Un and President Trump are on a collision course. Their irrational rhetoric could, with one miscalculation, lead to a nuclear, or even a conventional, confrontation with hundreds of thousands of casualties. Seoul, South Korea, is 35 miles from the DMZ.
North Korean leaders are so isolated they may misinterpret the strategy in Trump’s “fire and fury” and “locked and loaded” tweets, if indeed there is a strategy. Tweets to the effect that “the time for talking is over” further complicate their interpretation.
Kim and Trump are like two bullies on the playground who are escalating their responses to each other’s threats, only you have two men on the world stage with nuclear arsenals at their disposal. That’s extremely dangerous.
We desperately need wiser, cooler heads to prevail. The United States can regain some respect and reassert its leadership role in the world by vigorously pursuing a peaceful solution to this looming catastrophe. The time for talking has never been more important.
William Skaer, Wichita
Clovis is no scientist
President Trump has nominated Sam Clovis —a former talk radio host with no background in science or agriculture — for the post of chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agricuture. Clovis says crop insurance is unconstitutional and climate change is a hoax, and he has no experience or training in food science or agriculture.
He does not meet the legal requirements of the position. As a Kansan with deep roots and a family that includes many farmers and ranchers, I ask that Senate Agriculture Committee member Pat Roberts take a stand and oppose Clovis for the post of chief scientist at the USDA.
Earl Carter, Augusta
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments