Letters on school spending, enemy of people, electric golf carts

Tax bill grows, but who will pay?
The following letter was written by Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita. It was also signed by Reps Pete DeGraaf, R-Mulvane, Leo Delperdang, R-Wichita, Keith Esau, R-Olathe, Randy Garber, R-Sabetha, Brenda Landwher, R-Wichita, Randy Powell, R-Olathe, and John Whitmer, R-Wichita, and by Sens. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth, and Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita.
The Kansas tax bill for workers and business owners grows.
In its latest ruling, the Kansas Supreme Court effectively declares itself de facto legislators and holders of the purse. They ordered hundreds of millions of new tax dollars into Big Education accounts with no accountability.
For Big Education lobbyists and lawyers – all paid with Kansas tax dollars – it’s a huge win. Liberal Republicans and Democrats smile and nod. This is the plan, why they are at the Capitol. It’s happening.
Disadvantaged families, systemically underserved by Big Education, wonder if this is their plan. Where’s the innovative thinking breaking the cycle of failure so their children get an equal opportunity education?
Overburdened teachers, our most valuable educational asset, also wonder. Is this more administration instead of classroom resources?
They all deserve better.
The disabled, mentally ill and elderly of Kansas look on, sidelined again. Their safety net thins and tears. No taxpayer-funded lobbyists or lawyers here. No new money deposited in their accounts.
Liberal Republicans and Democrats push hard for Medicaid expansion, fueled by “free money” from Washington, D.C. The Kansas tax bill grows.
KanCare doctors, nursing home caregivers and others watch their ranks shrink along with their pay. Under Medicaid expansion, the able-bodied are wedged into line ahead of the disabled, mentally ill and elderly who’ve been waiting.
Editorial writers at The Eagle and their newspaper brethren around the state smile and nod. Get the governor. That’s their plan. It’s happening.
Kansas workers and business owners know who pays – they will. They don’t mind paying taxes, but abhor government waste. They demand and deserve results. The Kansas tax bill grows with no end and no accountability in sight.
I’m an enemy?
I am a wife, a mother and a grandmother. I am a friend to many. I have been a caregiver since I was 14 and a registered nurse for more than 25 years. I am an avid gardener and a small business owner. I am a taxpayer and always carried out my civic responsibility. I am open minded and forgiving. I am a progressive.
According to recent comments by Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, this makes me an enemy of the American people (March 2 Eagle). Well, I have three words for him: How dare you?
Kimberly Lawing, Wichita
Use electric carts
Last September, Wichita abandoned plans to buy 120 used Yamaha gas golf carts over concerns about their costs and their contribution to ozone pollution. The city’s new plan is to buy 240 new Yamaha golf carts, saying it could save $300,000 over the next 10 years (March 5 Eagle).
According to the Wichita Department of Public Works, we need to do as much as we can to reduce ozone omissions. Small gas engines are one of the main contributors to ozone levels. Yamaha claims its fuel injected engines reduce emissions by about 30 percent, meaning they still emit 70 percent.
Electric golf carts have 85 percent lower fuel costs and produce one-quarter of the emissions than gas carts. They are three times more fuel efficient, have reduced maintenance costs, and are greatly preferred by golfers.
If Wichita fails to comply with air quality standards, particularly ozone levels, the city could be fined as much as $10 million a year (March 1 Eagle). Is it wise to risk a possible $100 million in penalties over the next decade to save a questionable $300,000? Replacing Wichita's fleet of electric golf carts with gas ones is a step in the wrong direction.
J.C. Moore, Kechi
