Letters on alt-reality views, drone warfare, hometown hero

Enough of GOP’s alt-reality views
I am sick and tired of ignorant Republicans writing in with their alt-reality views that are based on their belief system rather than actual reality and facts.
President Obama never apologized for “American exceptionalism,” yet President Trump’s slogan is make “America great again.”
A Trump voter calling Obama a sycophant? Trump pines for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attention like a lovesick 13-year-old girl.
For generations, Republicans have accused Democrats of not putting America first and of being secretly controlled by and sympathetic to communists, Russia and any other foreign power they can dream up. We have been called un-American, anti-America and not “real” Americans. Yet Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have denied and lied about Russia hacking to help Trump get elected.
It was Republicans who met on Obama’s inauguration day, during the height of the economic crisis, to figure out how to get back into power – not how to fix the economy.
The only thing Republicans care about is being in power so they can cut taxes to the wealthy. It does not matter how low they have to go to get it – even if it’s treasonous.
J. Duncan, Wichita
Killing from afar
I read with disgust the article “How Wichitans fight in combat from here” (Feb. 19 Eagle). The whole article makes a hero out of a woman who sits in a nice safe room and kills people she never met in person thousands of miles away.
We are talking about a fight in someone else’s country where people have lost their nation, sovereignty and national pride. Some of those combatants are not just Taliban. Some people there have joined in the Taliban’s fight because they want the foreigners to leave.
That especially goes for the many factions of resistance in Iraq and other parts of the world where this country feels free to impose our standards on them against their will. We impose democratic puppet regimes that ignore these people’s own dynamic interest, culture and national needs.
I can’t understand how a country that claims to be for “freedom and democracy” and a “beacon of hope in the world” can rely on technology that makes a button-pushing soldier judge, jury and executioner.
I’m not alone in this complaint. A lot of people in Wichita are concerned about the use of unmanned drones to kill people. We will be showing the documentary “National Bird” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Peace and Social Justice Center, 1407 N. Topeka. Anyone interested is welcome to come.
Steve Otto, Maize
Hometown hero
Recently two strangers were picking up prescriptions from a local Dillons pharmacy. One was Josh. The other, our son Aaron, was experiencing an unexpected medical emergency.
The pharmacy staff couldn’t help. The pharmacists didn’t help. Josh, who didn’t know Aaron, helped. Josh took immediate action and averted the crisis.
To express of our deep gratitude for Josh’s kindness, our family is making a donation in Josh’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, one of his favorite charities.
And if you want to meet a real hometown hero, next time you are in Jabara’s Carpet Outlet or Jabara’s Home Improvement, go find Josh and shake his hand.
Tom and Cheryl Savage, Bel Aire
