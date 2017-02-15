Letters on Wagle, Trump, immigration, aviation

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape Pause

2:07 How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:39 Who is BTK?

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

7:51 Coach Gregg Marshall on Loyloa: 'We knew coming in here that this was going to be a battle'

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town