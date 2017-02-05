Letters on immigration order, Trump, campus carry, sanctuary cities, DeVos

Immigration order is unacceptable
President Trump’s immigration orders are all too similar to actions by absolute rulers of the past.
The orders came down from the top, in a hurry. Immigration and customs agencies are still scrambling.
The orders are overly broad. They cover all citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries, all refugees and all Syrian refugees.
Touted as temporary, the orders seem to have the intent of inhibiting Americans into accepting them without opposition. Fortunately this has not happened.
Even those who had been vetted for up to several years and issued visas were denied entry into the United States. Individuals already in the United States legally, such as green card holders, were not allowed to leave American airports on their arrival from a trip back home.
The White House, responding to court injunctions, has stepped back from the denial of entry by green card holders.
Still, these orders are of dubious constitutionality and are a raw assertion of power on the part of Trump, aimed at further demeaning “others.” The “others” in this case are not “radical Islamic terrorists” but Muslims innocent of any crime – or any alleged crime.
Yes, we are all concerned about allowing terrorists into our country. But Trump has convoluted refugees with terrorists. Just because this was part of his campaign rhetoric does not make it acceptable.
Dave Seaton, Winfield
Not a ‘refugee ban’
The media need to stop misreporting President Trump’s executive order as a “refugee ban.” A ban would indicate that refugees are prevented from coming into this country, which is not the case. It is also not a “travel ban,” a “Muslim ban” or an “immigration ban,” as many people have traveled in and out of the country since this executive order has been signed.
This is a set of travel restrictions on refugees and on those from seven predominantly terrorist nations (Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen) until the government can do a better job of keeping out individuals who pose a threat. To report anything else is just dishonest fear mongering.
Brandon M. Trube, Haysville
Not ‘a chance’
I have heard a lot about how President Trump should be “given a chance” to prove himself. He was, after all, elected legally and fairly by this democratic society.
I say “no.” I will not stand by quietly and give Trump “a chance.”
Throughout his campaign he viciously insulted and attacked my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren. He truly believes that he won by millions when the truth is, combining the nearly 3 million more popular votes for Hillary Clinton with the 7 million votes for the Green and Libertarian parties, Trump lost the popular election by about 10 million votes.
On Jan. 23, paperwork was filed declaring officially that his inauguration day, Jan. 20, would be known as the “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.” This came after Trump had trashed the U.S. intelligence community, berated our free press, lied about millions of fraudulent voters, threatened foreign policy with major allies and international friends, and appointed people to his Cabinet and advisers best known for white supremacy, racism and serving “the swamp” as career executives with Goldman Sachs.
I do not need a day for patriotic devotion. I need a president who, with integrity, will tell and serve the truth.
In the meantime, I pledge my life to my family, fellow citizens and residents. But for Trump, I pledge creative resistance.
Michael Poage, Wichita
Gun laws not same
Proponents of concealed carry of firearms on college campuses argue that it is already successful in a number of states. This argument is misplaced.
Of the nine states authorizing campus carry, all have sensible regulations on who can carry a concealed firearm and/or where on campus guns are allowed. Kansas has neither.
Seven states allow campus carry only in some circumstances. Idaho’s campus carry law, for example, doesn’t apply to dormitories, residence halls or large public facilities. Oregon schools can decide for themselves whether to permit handguns inside buildings, dormitories, event centers and classrooms.
And while Colorado and Utah allow concealed carry permit holders to carry firearms anywhere on campus, both states have extensive requirements for obtaining such permits. Colorado permit seekers must undergo a background check, be mentally competent, not be the subject of a restraining order, and demonstrate proficiency with a handgun. Utah has similar requirements.
These gun regulations are in stark contrast to what we have in Kansas: a policy of guns anywhere, anytime, for anyone.
Allowing concealed firearms on college campuses without any preconditions is dangerous and unprecedented. I urge lawmakers not to overlook the importance of this fact as they contemplate a reversal of campus carry.
Katy Tyndell, Wichita
Aiding, abetting
If I were to steal a loaf of bread, that would be illegal, and I could face jail time and a fine. If I were to rob a bank and go to a friend’s house, my friend could be arrested for aiding and abetting a criminal.
The liberal no-minded people changed the name “illegal immigrant” to “undocumented worker,” but it is still supposed to be illegal to cross our borders. I want to know why the mayors of those sanctuary cities aren’t being arrested for aiding and abetting criminals.
Dennis Dodson, Wichita
DeVos unqualified
In my time in the public school system, I met teachers, administrators and staff who had a burning passion for improving the lives of students. They had the talents, dedication and commitment to their goals to be successful in a myriad of careers. They chose to be educators because of the impact they could have on students.
President Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, doesn’t support the success of students in our public schools. She’s unqualified for this position. She’s never attended or sent her own children to a public school.
About 90 percent of children in American attend a public school, and their futures are at stake with the nomination of DeVos.
Devos also doesn’t seem to care about making college more affordable or addressing the growing student debt crisis.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., needs to save the future of millions of children by not supporting DeVos.
Nathaniel Faflick, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments