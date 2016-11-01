Letters on disabled and KanCare, Trump, Rogers, Crum, letters deadline

KanCare made it harder on disabled
Regarding the recent commentary by Tim Keck, acting secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (“Safety net for disabled strong and improving,” Oct. 24 Opinion): Everyone should understand that it’s up to individuals with a disability, their families, targeted case managers, doctors, service providers, etc., to first identify needs, then make care coordinators at KanCare’s managed care organizations aware of these needs and try to get approval of coverage.
Though I respect MCO care coordinators, they just don’t have the contact that local people do. The local teams are the ones that see needs and initiate resolution.
From their first KanCare pitch, Brownback administration officials said that KanCare would coordinate services for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. In actuality, I’m still doing this for my daughter, and KanCare has complicated it, made it a lot tougher, and made it take much more time.
I understand there are some positive outcomes for some, and I’m truly happy for those individuals. However, the parent’s worst nightmares that occur are truly frightening and are downplayed and misrepresented.
Along with being a parent, I’ve had experience in the I/DD field enough to directly see that our current administration has made our job so much more difficult. Now more than ever, families and local teams are the people watching out for the needs of I/DD individuals.
Kristi Berning, Newton
System is rigged
Donald Trump was right when he said the system was “rigged,” but he drew the wrong conclusion.
Trump was born among the wealthiest 1 percent of people living in the wealthiest country on earth. He was allowed to take bankruptcy several times, walking away with his wealth but damaging or breaking contractors and suppliers who served him. And he could “do anything” to women because he had the power to destroy their careers and their lives if they objected.
Trump won the Republican nomination because the press gave his outrageous remarks the most news coverage. The electoral college and Republican nomination gave Trump 50/50 odds by virtually eliminating minor party candidates. The Citizens United decision allows Trump to raise huge sums from big donors (if they like him), and Trump is running against the least popular presidential candidate in memory (except for him).
Yes, the system is rigged, and it’s rigged in Trump’s favor. When the ballots are counted and Trump is not the winner, he shouldn’t throw another infantile tantrum about the system. He should face the facts: It was his own fault.
Charles Eby, Wichita
Save the U.S.
This is an election in which one has to look more at the policies that the presidential candidates propose than some of their unfavorable qualities. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump differ greatly on their objectives.
I would think that most people would want to vote for the candidate who is in favor of appointing pro-life judges, protecting the Second Amendment, defunding Planned Parenthood, repealing the tax on family inheritance, protecting biblical religious conscience, reducing Environmental Protection Agency regulations on coal and oil, protecting traditional marriage, supporting school choice, placing a hold on Syrian refugees to the United States, repealing IRS restrictions on church speech, and supporting American energy independence.
I would also think that most people would want to vote for the candidate who was opposed to the Iran nuclear deal that threatens Israel, boys in girls’ public school bathrooms, and federally mandated health care.
This is a description of Trump’s position on these issues. It is unknown what Clinton’s position is on American energy independence. However, she is on the wrong side of good sense for all the other issues.
Vote for Trump and save the United States.
Dwight L. Lindholm, Bel Aire
Not Christlike
Donald Trump supporters say he needs to be elected because Hillary Clinton would be very unfriendly to Christians. (She is a Methodist.) I don’t understand that rationale.
In an un-Christian-like manner, Trump seems to hate the following: Clinton (such a nasty woman), women enduring horrific pregnancies, women who complain about him, fat women, refugees, Mexicans, Muslims, prisoners of war, NATO, affordable health care, tuition remission programs, anti-bankruptcy laws, military personnel, amnesties, senators, taxes on the wealthy, intelligence agencies, etc.
Did he say anything positive about our country in the debates? If he did, I missed it. This man doesn’t seem very Christlike to me.
Conservatives say he will support the Constitution – according to their interpretation. In campaign speeches, Trump indicates he would attempt to undermine the Constitution with all his crazy talk about fixing problems by himself, firing generals and putting Clinton in jail. There is no indication he understands due process.
Actually, he would love to be dictator – forget the Constitution.
Phyllis Stanley, Augusta
Rogers stands out
In the midst of the ugliest and most discouraging political season we have ever witnessed, we are so pleased to have a local candidate to cheer about. We are casting our votes for Lynn Rogers for Senate, and we’re happy to tell you why.
We have known Rogers and his wife and three children for about 30 years. He is a man of sound character who is devoted to his faith, his family and his community. As the parents of children who were educated in Wichita schools, we are thankful for his 15 years of leadership on the Wichita school board.
In his years working with Kansas farmers and their families, Rogers has helped countless Kansans become financially secure and successful. We believe he understands how Kansans think and feel – the values that are important to us. We are confident he will stand for families, jobs and a better education system for all Kansas children.
Rogers has proven himself to be trustworthy and approachable, a man of integrity and character. So we will cast our votes for Lynn Rogers for Senate District 25 on Nov. 8. We urge our fellow citizens to do the same.
Bill and LuAnn Tillison, Wichita
Vote for Crum
It has been my privilege to know Steve Crum and the Crum family for more than 20 years. He is a dedicated educator who has the best interest of the community at heart.
Crum knows the needs of the people of District 98 as a lifelong resident. He knows that our community is only as strong as our businesses and schools. He has spent countless hours serving on the Haysville City Council, various community boards, and coaching swimming, little league and Special Olympics.
We need Crum’s knowledge, expertise and heart in Topeka. Please join me is voting for Steve Crum for District 98 representative.
Susan Norton, Haysville
