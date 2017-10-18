An air show returns to McConnell Air Force Base

The gates won’t open to the public for 11 months, but there’s already much to look forward to when McConnell Air Force Base brings back what was an annual air show.
Six years without an air show and an open house of the base was too long, and it’s great to see McConnell start it up again. Col. Josh Olson, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, made the announcement at a Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday.
The biggest attraction next Sept. 8-9, literally, will hopefully be new KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tankers. The Air Force is scheduled to begin receiving the tankers next spring, and McConnell has undergone three years and $267 million in construction in anticipation of their arrival.
The Air Force Thunderbirds will also perform at the air show — much faster than tankers.
