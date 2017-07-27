Editorial: Brownback legacy will be the conviction of his tax cuts

Sam Brownback is Kansas’ governor until he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new ambassador of religious freedom.
Still, you can imagine the Kansans already lining up at Cedar Crest to help pack the moving truck.
Many in the state celebrated the news Wednesday evening. America’s No. 2 least-favorite governor – 66-percent disapproval rating, according to Morning Consult polling – has been chosen by President Donald Trump for an ambassadorship based in Washington, D.C.
Kansas’ gain is America’s gain, in an odd way. Brownback is a good fit for the ambassadorship, a position created by Congress in 1998 to protect against religious persecution worldwide. The author of the legislation was former Virginia congressman Frank Wolf, who toured Darfur and Sudan with Brownback during genocide in those countries. Wolf thinks Brownback is a good choice.
As a senator, Brownback was an advocate for Sudanese refugees. That’s why it was surprising when he announced his support this year for Trump’s travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Sudan.
In Kansas, we’ll look at Brownback’s 6 1/2 years as governor with decidedly mixed reviews.
He’ll be remembered most for a 2012 plan that cut Kansans’ tax rates while eliminating taxes on the pass-through business income to limited liability companies. It was a risk because no provisions were offered by the legislature to anticipate revenue losses in the hundreds of millions.
Later that year, before the effects of the tax plan began to show, Brownback worked to get more conservative Republicans elected in primaries over more moderate incumbents. A conservative legislature ensured passage of most of Brownback’s policies.
Democrats hoped Brownback was vulnerable during his 2014 re-election campaign. Monthly tax revenue estimates began to miss by millions, sometimes by tens of millions. The Kansas Supreme Court ordered the state to make education funding more equitable. Brownback opposed expanding Medicaid, which would have insured 78,000 more Kansans.
Still, Brownback defeated Democrat Paul Davis by 3.7 percentage points. Brownback’s “real live experiment” lived on, until Kansans had enough by the 2016 legislative races. The wave of victories by Democrats and moderate Republicans led to a grueling, fractured 2017 legislative session that ended with an override of Brownback’s veto on a repeal of his tax cuts.
That was the shot heard ‘round the state, though other parts of the Brownback legacy remain.
The number of Kansans on welfare has dropped during his tenure. Brownback reasons that more people are doing better financially and are able to get off the welfare rolls. Critics point to much harsher restrictions on receiving benefits.
The state went to a privatized Medicaid program, KanCare, under Brownback in 2013. Republicans have lauded the program as innovative; the federal government has found insufficient oversight and other problems as Kansas prepares to reapply for the program’s authorization.
The ongoing school finance funding lawsuit is another piece of the Brownback legacy. It didn’t start on his watch – major cuts to public education started before his 2010 election as the recession worsened – but his tax cuts meant there was little chance of school funding returning to previous levels. The state Supreme Court is now weighing arguments on whether the 2017 legislature’s plan of $487 million in new funding to schools over two years meets the state’s constitutional requirement.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will serve the remaining 17 months of Brownback’s term. Much of what he does with his one legislative session could be tied to whether he decides to run for governor in 2018.
Brownback has always been a man of his convictions. Sticking with his convictions on his tax-cut policy will be his legacy as governor.
