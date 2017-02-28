Tornado watch until 4 a.m. for parts of southeast Kansas

Numerous tornadoes were reported across parts of the U.S. on Tuesday, and Kansas wasn’t spared the threat of severe weather.
Ten counties in southeast Kansas have been included in a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
A statement issued with the watch reads “a few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible.”
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail – stones of up to 3 inches in diameter – are possible. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also possible.
In Kansas, the watch stretches to just east of the Wichita metropolitan area.
Kansas counties included in the watch are Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Crawford, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho and Wilson.
In northeast Kansas, Miami and Linn counties were included in a separate watch.
