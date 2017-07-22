Records set or matched Saturday, but Kansas cools off Sunday

Salina set a record high and Wichita and Russell tied marks for July 22 as the mid-summer heat wave delivered a parting salvo to the Sunflower State on Saturday.
The thermometer soared to 111 in Salina, toppling the old record of 110 set during the Dust Bowl days in 1934.
The records matched by Wichita and Russell were much more recent: the 107 in Wichita was first logged in 2001, while it was 106 in Russell just last year.
Saturday marked the fourth day in a row and the seventh overall this year that featured triple digits in Wichita. The city averages 10 to 12 100s a year.
There were several other 100s across Kansas on Saturday, but none matched or broke records. A cool front began dropping temperatures by Saturday afternoon in northwest Kansas, and the rest of the state will embrace lower temperatures on Sunday.
Highs will “drop” to the mid-90s in Wichita on Sunday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Monday and Tuesday will be similar in the Wichita area, with highs in the mid-90s and slight chances for rain.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
