A record 110 for Salina as the heat holds on

A record that had stood for more than 80 years toppled Friday in Kansas.
The National Weather Service reports Salina reached 110, shattering by two degrees the record for July 21 set way back in 1934. Russell reported a high of 107, tying the record set in 2001.
Wichita Eisenhower temp continues to creep up. Max temp now 105. Hottest day of the year. #kswx— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 21, 2017
Hill City, a common hot spot in Kansas, soared to 109, but that didn’t set a record. The hottest July 21 there was 110 - also in 1934.
Medicine Lodge rose to 106 on Friday, but that was four degrees short of the record set in 1939.
Wichita’s 105 was plenty hot, but fell two degrees shy of the record set in 1974.
Dodge City reported a high of 104, which was one degree short of the record set in 1981 and tied in 2001 and 2011.
Garden City logged a 102, three degrees shy of the record set in 1974.
More 100s are expected on Saturday before a front brings cooler temperatures and chances for rain to much of the state.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments