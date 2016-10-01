Weather

October 1, 2016 5:27 PM

FEMA denies Kan. appeal for funds for May storms

By Stan Finger

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has denied an appeal made by Gov. Sam Brownback for a federal disaster declaration for several Kansas counties affected by severe weather and flooding in late May.

Brownback’s original request for a federal declaration for the public assistance grant and hazard mitigation grant program funds statewide was denied, according to a statement released by FEMA officials.

Counties named in the request were Barton, Butler, Chase, Cheyenne, Clark, Clay, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Edwards, Elk, Ford, Franklin, Greenwood, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Lyon, Morris, Ness, Osage, Ottawa, Rawlins, Rooks, Scott, Sherman, Thomas, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

Timelapse of tornado in western Kansas

Watch the dramatic timelapse of a tornado as it touches down near the western Kansas town of Scott City within a few miles of Ramsey Farms on May 24, 2016. (Video courtesy of Ramsey Farms)

 

Those counties endured a variety of severe weather that included thunderstorms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between May 22 and May 31, officials said.

Brownback appealed FEMA’s initial decision on Aug. 31. FEMA has denied the appeal, reaffirming in a letter dated Sept. 29 its original findings that the damage caused by the storms did not warrant a major disaster declaration.

A federal disaster declaration grants broader authority for federal agencies to help state and local governments, families and individuals, and some nonprofit organizations recover from the disaster.

Dickinson County tornado destroyed eight homes

Residents in Dickinson County, North of Abilene and South of Chapman were busy picking up the pieces on Thursday after a tornado hit tore through their lives Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, eight homes were destroyed and 15-20 home and farmsteads sustained heavy damage. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.

Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
 

Tornado in northeast Kansas

Video taken by Kansas Department of Transportation personnel on Thursday, May 26, 2016, showing a tornado approaching KDOT's Wamego office. (Video courtesy of Kansas Department of Transportation)

 

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

