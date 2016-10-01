FEMA denies Kan. appeal for funds for May storms

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has denied an appeal made by Gov. Sam Brownback for a federal disaster declaration for several Kansas counties affected by severe weather and flooding in late May.
Brownback’s original request for a federal declaration for the public assistance grant and hazard mitigation grant program funds statewide was denied, according to a statement released by FEMA officials.
Counties named in the request were Barton, Butler, Chase, Cheyenne, Clark, Clay, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Edwards, Elk, Ford, Franklin, Greenwood, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Lyon, Morris, Ness, Osage, Ottawa, Rawlins, Rooks, Scott, Sherman, Thomas, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.
Those counties endured a variety of severe weather that included thunderstorms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between May 22 and May 31, officials said.
Brownback appealed FEMA’s initial decision on Aug. 31. FEMA has denied the appeal, reaffirming in a letter dated Sept. 29 its original findings that the damage caused by the storms did not warrant a major disaster declaration.
A federal disaster declaration grants broader authority for federal agencies to help state and local governments, families and individuals, and some nonprofit organizations recover from the disaster.
