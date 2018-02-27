We’re not quite Colorado, but way better than Oklahoma, says U.S. News ranking

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:07 Here's how the 1918 flu spread from Kansas to worldwide Pause 0:56 Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment 1:02 Here's how human trafficking affects Kansas 5:01 Sheriff's Office says former deputy was charged with evidence tampering 1:02 Watch Olathe firefighters rescue a dog stranded on a frozen pond 0:47 Watch Kansas trooper's viral rant on how to use entrance ramps 1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 2:20 Pratt man talks about the four grandchildren he lost in a house fire 0:50 Pratt police discuss house fire that killed four children 1:20 Police officer saves dog from burning building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a sunrise drone flight over Cheney State Park. Kansas state parks expect to have fireworks, great weather, good lake levels, nice trails and fishing for Labor Day weekend. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Aug. 29, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Take a sunrise drone flight over Cheney State Park. Kansas state parks expect to have fireworks, great weather, good lake levels, nice trails and fishing for Labor Day weekend. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Aug. 29, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com